This is very fortunate as players will inevitably have been preparing for the launch of Shadow of the Erdtree, with several major tasks needing to be ticked off in the base game before the DLC can be accessed, which includes defeating both Radahn and Mohg.

For anyone that has met those requirements, they will find that Shadow of the Erdtree is bringing a bunch of new weapons and fighting systems to the game, as well as a heap of new (and probably very tough) bosses to fight.

But before we get to all of that, let’s take a look at what Elden Ring’s 1.12 patch is bringing to the game.

There are several changes that will be coming to Elden Ring after today’s 1.12 patch update which is being completed in time for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC launch.

One of the main new features that is being added into the game is the ability to mark newly acquired items in our inventory with an exclamation mark (!). Inevitably this is going to help us sift through the ton of bits and bobs we’re carrying much quicker.

Aside from that, there will be brand new cosmetics in the form of five new hairstyles coming to the game which can be used during the character creation screen as well as when using both Rennala’s Rebirth or the Clouded Mirror.

Some new changes are coming to Summoning Pools too. Individual Pools can now be toggled on and off in a fresh addition to the map called a Functions Menu. Players can also carry their Summoning Pools over to New Game Plus now as well.

For a full list of what to expect, read our breakdown below.

Here is a list of what to expect from Elden Ring’s 1.12 patch.

Newly acquired items can be marked with an exclamation mark (!) in the inventory.

Inventories will have a new "recent items" tab.

Five new hairstyles for the Tarnished will be included.

Arabic language is now supported.

Active Summoning Pools can be carried over to New Game Plus.

Individual Summoning Pools can now be toggled on and off via a new map feature called the Functions Menu.

When in Moghwyn Palace, players who select "nearby only" when using the Small Golden Effigy will be able to be summoned within the area.

Display settings can be changed from the display tab in the system menu.

A new feature allows players to summon a spectral steed during the Elden Beast boss battle.

Crafted consumable items that have been used during battle will be replenished at the end of your colosseum session.

Multiple bug fixes including a reduction in the time it takes for gestures to be cancelled by rolling and an adjustment to the input speed in certain menus to prevent accidental skips.

And that is everything you need to know about Elden Ring’s latest patch update which means it is time to sharpen your sword, take a deep breath and ride back into the gloomy sunset of the Lands Between.

