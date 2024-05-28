The DLC promises a new quest set in the Land of the Shadow, where players will have to overcome new monsters, master new weapons and develop different skills.

It has already been shown off through mouth-watering trailers, such as the one below.

In case it passed you by, Elden Ring is an enormous fantasy role-playing game set in a gothic world overrun by ghastly creatures and evil monsters.

It was developed by FromSoftware, the studio behind the Dark Souls and Armored Core games, and published by Bandai Namco. Game of Thrones author George RR Martin even contributed to the world-building in the game.

If you’re a newcomer and this challenging fantasy epic sounds like a good time, read on to find out what you’ll need to do to access the upcoming DLC.

Elden Ring DLC requirements: What must you do before you can start Shadow of the Erdtree?

Before you can play Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, you will need to defeat two enemies - the blood monarch Mohg and Starbreaker Radhan - according to the game’s director, Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Once these monsters have been defeated, you will be able to access the Shadow of the Erdtree content via a large broken cocoon that is said to be located near Mohgwyn Palace, where the battle with Mohg takes place.

To overcome him, it is recommended the player is at around level 100.

Radhan can be found at Redmane Castle, and it is recommended that you are at level 70 or above before fighting him.

Miyazaki also confirmed in the same interview that the DLC and the base game are not connected, and so players will be able to move between the two at will.

Are you prepared for Shadow of the Erdtree’s launch? If not, tool up, take a deep breath and fire up Elden Ring. We certainly will be.

