Elden Ring DLC price: How much does Shadow of the Erdtree cost?

Miquella in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Bandai Namco

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree starts at £34.99 for the DLC alone.

There are multiple editions, however, with the base DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Bundle, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition, Deluxe Edition and the Collector's Edition.

If you shop around, you can get it a little cheaper too. Check out all the places to buy it just below!

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdree DLC

Below are all the places to buy the DLC by itself with no extra fancy goodies, with the cheapest we could find being £26.19 for the PC version from CDkeys:

Buy Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for PC (Steam) from CDKeys

Buy Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for PS4 or PS5 from the PlayStation Store

Buy Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Xbox from CDKeys

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdree DLC Premium Bundle

If you want the Premium Bundle that includes the digital artbook, OST and gesture, the best prices can be found here:

Buy Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC Premium Bundle for PC (Steam) from CDKeys

Buy Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC Premium Bundle for PS4 or PS5 from the PlayStation Store

Buy Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC Premium Bundle for Xbox from CDKeys

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdree Edition

If you’re yet to play Elden Ring but want the DLC as well in one neat package, you can pick it up from the following retailers:

Buy Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition for PC (Steam) from CDKeys

Buy Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition for PS4 or PS5 from the PlayStation Store or Amazon (PS5 only)

Buy Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition for Xbox from CDKeys or Amazon (Series X/S only)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdree Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition includes the extras found in the Premium Bundle along with the base game:

Buy Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Deluxe Edition for PC (Steam) from CDKeys

Buy Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Deluxe Edition for PS4 or PS5 from the PlayStation Store

Buy Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Deluxe Edition for Xbox from CDKeys

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdree Collector's Edition

If you want to go all out for Elden Ring, you can get the Collector's Edition from the following places:

Buy Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition for PS5 from the Amazon

Buy Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition for Xbox Series X/S from Amazon

And that's your lot. We wish you luck in the Land of Shadow!

