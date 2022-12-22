The game was a huge success and has received critical acclaimed since its release in 2015, and helped popularise the 'Soulsborne' subgenre - and it seems that ever since, remake rumours have been doing the rounds every year with every major gaming event sparking hopes of an announcement.

While Elden Ring may have taken over the gaming world in 2022, before the open-world juggernaut arrived one of developer FromSoftware's biggest hits was PS4 exclusive Bloodborne.

While fans have certainly been burnt before, this time it does look like some form of remake or remaster is on the way - and there's a good chance it's Bloodborne.

Read on for the latest Bloodborne remake rumour and why everyone is talking about it...

Why is there so much talk of a Bloodborne remake?

Bloodborne was released early in the PS4 life cycle and while acclaimed by fans and critics alike, the game suffered from technical issues at launch. While these have mostly been patched out, the game is showing its age nowadays with relatively long load times and low frame-rates - the game didn't even get a PS4 Pro update.

The release of the PS5, however, reinvigorated rumours of some sort of remaster or next-gen patch, especially after FromSoftware's previous game Demon's Souls got a full-on PS5 remake that went down extremely well. Bloodborne was still extremely popular and was added to the PS Plus Collection, so it seemed like the perfect time to use the next-gen capabilities to explore Yharnam in 4K or 60fps - or even on PC, as Sony had started porting many of their former exclusives to the platform.

However, the years came and went, and despite fans claiming to spot clues pointing to a remake and causing the game to trend several times on Twitter, there's been radio silence on any official news on a Bloodborne remake - until now.

In December 2022, Bluepoint Games posted an image on the PlayStation Blog teasing their next project.

The picture shows four presents, three of which have a weapon next to them representing the studio's work on previous games - a shield for Demon's Souls, the Leviathan Axe for support work on God of War: Ragnarök and the Ancient Sword for Shadow of the Colussus.

The fourth and final present, however, has no weapon, suggesting a future game that may well be unwrapped soon. Given that the developer's last solo work was on the PS5 version of Demon's Souls, this has led to speculation that a remake of a certain other FromSoftware game is up next...

Will there really be a Bloodborne remake?

If there really is to be a Bloodborne remake, this look to be the most likely opportunity yet. Sony certainly hasn't been afraid to remaster or rerelease previous hits - looking at you Spider-Man Remastered and The Last of Us Part 1 - and must surely be aware of the fan demand by now. Given Bluepoint Games had such success remaking sister franchise Demon's Souls, the developers would surely be first in line for any sort of Bloodborne re-release.

However, there's nothing that guarantees that the project is Bloodborne or even another FromSoftware remake. Other fans have suggested that the colour of the presents matches Metal Gear Solid, and are also a reference to Solid Snake's trademark habit of hiding in boxes. Metal Gear Solid has been dormant for several years, so a remake may be a safe choice as the franchise attempts to find its footing again.

And it may not even be a remake or remaster at all - after contributing to God of War: Ragnarök, rumours have been swirling that Bluepoint Games are working on a brand new original game rather than updating an older IP.

Other than the above image, there's been no official news suggesting that a Bloodborne remake is on the way - to save yourself disappointment, we'd suggest not reading too far into this until we get an official announcement. It seems as if Bluepoint Games are gearing up to announce this mystery project soon which will end the speculation one way or another, and a Bloodborne update may still be in the works at another developer.

There are plenty of other remasters and remakes to look forward to, however - horror fans have the Dead Space and Resident Evil 4 remakes to look forward to in 2023, while later down the line The Witcher and Silent Hill 2 will be getting the same treatment in Unreal Engine 5.

We'll be sure to let you know straight away if a Bloodborne remake is announced - or at least a PS5 patch!

