As predictable as this may be, it's still pretty exciting news. Resi 4 has long been praised as a high-point in the series, and the recent VR port made many of us hungry for a fresh new version of the game. And we don't have to wait much longer for it either.

Guess what's coming next from the team that brought you such hits as the Resident Evil 2 remake and the Resident Evil 3 remake? That's right! It's a Resident Evil 4 remake, and its release date has already been confirmed.

So, when does the Resident Evil 4 remake come out and what else do you need to know about it? Keep on reading and we'll tell you all of the important details on the new Resi 4.

The Resident Evil 4 remake release date is 24th March 2023, the developers from Capcom have confirmed.

The game's launch date was revealed during the recent-ish Resident Evil Showcase, along with a lot of other new content that is coming to this storied franchise, which you can watch below if you've got the time.

Can I pre-order Resident Evil 4 remake?

Yes, indeed! Pre-orders have begun for the Resident Evil 4 remake, so there's nothing to stop you from ordering your copy from Amazon, GAME or the retailer of your choice.

Of course, in this age of digital downloads, you could always just wait until launch day and download the game straight onto your console without the extra steps, but where's the fun in that?

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Which consoles and platforms can play Resident Evil 4 remake?

The Resident Evil 4 remake has been confirmed for launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, with Steam handling the computer-based side of things.

Oddly enough, Capcom is yet to officially announce an Xbox One release for the game, even though the older PlayStation machines have already been confirmed.

Resident Evil 4 remake gameplay and story details

In terms of changes, Capcom has confirmed that the Resident Evil 4 remake will feature "modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline, and vividly detailed graphics".

If you've played the Resi 2 or Resi 3 remakes, you can probably picture it quite well in your head. If you'd like to see some gameplay footage, though, below is one example.

As for the story, the official synopsis for the game will sound familiar to anyone that played the original: "Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Raccoon City.

"Agent Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been sent to rescue the president's kidnapped daughter.

"He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the locals. And the curtain rises on this story of daring rescue and gruelling horror where life and death, terror and catharsis intersect."

More like this

Is there a Resident Evil 4 remake trailer?

Oh yes! There have already been a couple of trailers for the Resident Evil 4 remake, and we've included one below for your visual pleasure. Take a look here while you wait for the Resident Evil 4 remake release date on 24th March.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.