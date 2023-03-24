However, some of you might be curious (and impatient). For example, did you know that the game is split into chapters very different in form to the original?

The Resident Evil 4 remake is finally here, which means a lot of you will be dashing out (or booting up the online store) to buy it. If you're planning on going in blind, we respect that. Even if you've played the original there are going to be plenty of surprises, trust us.

Of course there are spoilers ahead, but keep reading if you want to find out the names of these chapters!

How many chapters are in the Resident Evil 4 remake?

As we've said, the structure is a little different to the 2005 original. The original was split into five large chapters (each split into three or four subchapters).

The Resident Evil 4 remake, however, has 16 chapters. It's taken influence from titles like Uncharted and, like an adventure novel, given each its own name in the Challenges menu.

Full list of Resident Evil 4 remake chapters

And what are they called? We'll list them all below. In order, of course. Don't forget, the names of the chapters might spoil things so read on at your own risk!

Chapter 1 - Mission Underway

Chapter 2 - Gift in the Blood

Chapter 3 - Infested Inside

Chapter 4 - The First Daughter

Chapter 5 - Glimmer of Hope

Chapter 6 - Farewell, Village of Terror

Chapter 7 - Shadows Within

Chapter 8 - Reunited

Chapter 9 - Dire Situation

Chapter 10 - The Depths of Hell

Chapter 11 - Adios, Caballero

Chapter 12 - Overthrowing the Castle

Chapter 13 - Another Rescue

Chapter 14 - Letting Go of the Past

Chapter 15 - I'll Do My Job

Chapter 16 - Darkest Before Dawn

As massive fans of the original, we can guess which story beats are included in a few of these titles. The game is out today, so go experience it for yourself!

