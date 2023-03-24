As Leon has been rebooted since then (in the Resident Evil 2 Remake), it makes sense that the same newer blood will be hired for this reimagining. But what about the rest of the cast? Well, as the game has dropped today, we can finally discuss the whole cast with certainty.

As the original Resident Evil 4 dropped almost two decades ago, it shouldn't be a surprise that, for the remake, the original cast hasn't returned for a reunion (this isn't a Twin Snakes situation).

Where else do we know them from? We'll share the whole cast of the Resident Evil 4 remake, as well as a bit of trivia about them, below!

Full cast list of Resident Evil 4 remake actors

Here is the whole cast list for the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Nick Apostolides - plays Leon S. Kennedy

- plays Leon S. Kennedy Genevieve Buechner - plays Ashley Graham

- plays Ashley Graham Lily Gao - Plays Ada Wong

- Plays Ada Wong Christopher Jane - Plays Saddler

- Plays Saddler Andre Pena - plays Luis Sera

- plays Luis Sera Mike Kovac - Plays Krauser

- Plays Krauser Marcio Moreno - Plays Salazar

- Plays Salazar Jon Bryant - plays Mendez

- plays Mendez Raylene Harewood - plays Hunnigan

- plays Hunnigan Michael Adamthwaite - plays The Merchant

- plays The Merchant Erik Gow - plays Mike

- plays Mike Craig Burnatowski - plays Albert Wesker

Where do you know the Resident Evil 4 remake cast from?

As we suggested above, a few of the actors are appearing from recent entries in the series. One such actor is Nick Apostolides, who is reprising his role as Leon S. Kennedy (who he also played in the remake of Resident Evil 2).

Genevieve Buechner, who plays damsel in distress turned sidekick Ashley, is new to the video game world. But you might know her from TV shows like iZombie and The X Files.

Lily Gao, who plays femme fatal Ada Wong, has interestingly played that role before in a live-action scenario. She appeared as Ada in a brief cameo in the 2021 film Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Marcio Moreno (villain Salazar) has appeared in the true crime show Cocaine Godmother, and Raylene Harewood (our reliable ally Hunnigan) had a regular role as Margaret Keller in Chesapeake Shores.

Michael Adamthwaite is no stranger to video games, having lent his voice to franchises like Dynasty Warriors, and Lost Judgement.

And Craig Burnatowski, who plays Wesker - the franchise's best known villain - has appeared in films like Polar and the Henry Rollins vehicle He Never Died.

As we said, there's a lot of fresh new talent in this game. Hopefully a big title like this will open many doors for them!

