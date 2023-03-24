In the remake (released today) there are plenty of modern elements that have been added, making it impressive even by modern standards.

When we took control of Leon back in 2005, none of us were prepared for how groundbreaking Resident Evil 4 would be. The over the shoulder camera turned the series into an action-packed, adrenaline-fueled shoot fest, and the visuals blew us away.

Back in 2005, for example, neither the Game Cube nor the PlayStation 2 had a trophy or achievement system. Thankfully, the horrific houses and castles of rural now have a few more goodies.

So, if you're a trophy hunter, we've got a treat for you. The list of all Trophies/Achievements in the Resi 4 remake are listed below!

Full list of Resident Evil 4 trophies and achievements to unlock

A lot of these trophies are fairly challenging, and might require a few playthroughs. Good luck!

Cuz Boredom Kills Me – Platinum - Obtain all trophies/achievements.

– Platinum - Obtain all trophies/achievements. Knife Basics – Bronze - Parry an enemy with the knife.

– Bronze - Parry an enemy with the knife. My Preferred Place – Bronze - Upgrade a weapon.

– Bronze - Upgrade a weapon. A Masterpiece – Bronze - Get the exclusive upgrade for a weapon.

– Bronze - Get the exclusive upgrade for a weapon. Nice One, Stranger! – Bronze - Complete a request for the Merchant.

– Bronze - Complete a request for the Merchant. Talk About Near-Death Experience! – Bronze - Rescue Ashley as she’s being carried away by the enemy.

– Bronze - Rescue Ashley as she’s being carried away by the enemy. Revolt Against the Revolting – Bronze - Destroy a Clockwork Castellan.

– Bronze - Destroy a Clockwork Castellan. Harpoon Hurler – Bronze - Defeat Del Lago.

– Bronze - Defeat Del Lago. Grilled Big Cheese – Bronze - Defeat Bitores Méndez.

– Bronze - Defeat Bitores Méndez. Wave Goodbye, Right Hand – Bronze - Defeat the Verdugo.

– Bronze - Defeat the Verdugo. No Thanks, Bro! – Bronze - Defeat Ramón Salazar.

– Bronze - Defeat Ramón Salazar. You Used to Be a Good Guy – Bronze - Defeat Jack Krauser.

– Bronze - Defeat Jack Krauser. You’re Small Time! – Bronze - Defeat Osmund Saddler.

– Bronze - Defeat Osmund Saddler. Shield Your Eyes – Bronze - Defeat 3 enemies at once with a flash grenade.

– Bronze - Defeat 3 enemies at once with a flash grenade. Never Heard It Coming – Bronze - Defeat a Garrador using only knives.

– Bronze - Defeat a Garrador using only knives. Two Bugs, One Stone – Bronze - Kill three parasites inside a Regenerator with a single bullet.

– Bronze - Kill three parasites inside a Regenerator with a single bullet. You Talk Too Much! – Bronze - Throw a grenade into Ramón Salazar’s mouth.

– Bronze - Throw a grenade into Ramón Salazar’s mouth. Overkill – Bronze - Use a cannon to defeat a zealot.

Hope You Like Thrill Rides! – Bronze - Make it through both minecart sections in the underground tunnel without taking damage.

– Bronze - Make it through both minecart sections in the underground tunnel without taking damage. Capacity Compliance – Bronze - Reach the top of the clock tower without the lift stopping once.

– Bronze - Reach the top of the clock tower without the lift stopping once. Smooth Escape – Bronze - Escape on the water scooter without taking any damage.

– Bronze - Escape on the water scooter without taking any damage. Astute Appraiser – Bronze - Sell a single treasure for at least 100,000 ptas.

– Bronze - Sell a single treasure for at least 100,000 ptas. Bandit – Bronze - Obtain all treasures indicated on the Village treasure map in a single playthrough.

– Bronze - Obtain all treasures indicated on the Village treasure map in a single playthrough. Raider – Bronze - Obtain all treasures indicated on the Castle treasure map in a single playthrough.

– Bronze - Obtain all treasures indicated on the Castle treasure map in a single playthrough. Burglar – Bronze - Obtain all treasures indicated on the Island treasure map in a single playthrough.

– Bronze - Obtain all treasures indicated on the Island treasure map in a single playthrough. Gun Fanatic – Bronze - Obtain all weapons.

– Bronze - Obtain all weapons. Jack of All Trades – Silver - Complete all requests from the Merchant.

– Silver - Complete all requests from the Merchant. Revolution Wind-Up – Silver - Destroy all Clockwork Castellans.

– Silver - Destroy all Clockwork Castellans. Promising Agent – Bronze - Complete the main story on Standard mode or higher.

– Bronze - Complete the main story on Standard mode or higher. Mission Accomplished S+ – Silver - Complete the main story on Standard mode with an S+ rank.

– Silver - Complete the main story on Standard mode with an S+ rank. Proficient Agent – Silver - Complete the main story on Hardcore mode or higher.

– Silver - Complete the main story on Hardcore mode or higher. S+ Rank Investigator – Gold - Complete the main story on Hardcore mode with an S+ rank.

– Gold - Complete the main story on Hardcore mode with an S+ rank. Peerless Agent – Silver - Complete the main story on Professional mode.

– Silver - Complete the main story on Professional mode. Sprinter – Silver - Complete the main story within eight hours.

– Silver - Complete the main story within eight hours. Frugalist – Silver - Complete the main story without using a recover item.

– Silver - Complete the main story without using a recover item. Minimalist – Silver - Complete the main story using only knives and handguns [Including specific battles].

– Silver - Complete the main story using only knives and handguns [Including specific battles]. Silent Stranger – Bronze - Complete the main story without talking to the Merchant once.

– Bronze - Complete the main story without talking to the Merchant once. Amateur Shooter – Bronze - Complete a game at the shooting range.

– Bronze - Complete a game at the shooting range. Real Deadeye – Gold - Earn an S-rank in all games at the shooting range.

– Gold - Earn an S-rank in all games at the shooting range. Trick Shot – Bronze - Shoot through and destroy five targets at the shooting range with a single shot.

Good luck grabbing these trophies – and be careful of chainsaws!

