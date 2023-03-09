Lots of recent Resi games have received pre-release demos, of course, so it isn't a surprise that RE4 will be getting one (indeed, Capcom did announce the demo's existence on Twitter a little while back). But still, it is slightly unfortunate that its release date has been all-but-revealed somewhat prematurely.

In one of the worst-kept secrets in recent memory, Capcom seems to have accidentally revealed that the Resident Evil 4 remake demo will be launching very soon.

Interestingly, Resi demos sometimes offer a totally unique twist on an upcoming game, allowing players to experience the gameplay and the setting without actually spoiling any of the story surprises. For example, you might play as a different character in a little prequel to the main game.

If you were wondering what was meant to happen here, it seems as if the demo was supposed to be released as a surprise treat during Capcom's Thursday evening online showcase (more on that in a moment).

However, trailers declaring 'DEMO AVAILABLE NOW' seem to have been published a little too early in some places, with fans on social media quickly spotting them and not being shy about mentioning it. If you can excuse some fruity language, you can see what we mean below.

So, when is the Resident Evil 4 demo actually coming out and how should we expect to find it? Keep on reading for all that, and the info on how to tune in for the Capcom stream.

When will the Resident Evil 4 remake demo be released?

Although it hasn't been officially confirmed, it seems very likely that the Resident Evil 4 remake demo will be released on Thursday 9th March 2023 in the late evening (from a British time zone perspective).

If we had to guess an exact time, we'd hope to see the demo available online by around 11pm GMT for fans in the UK. We're pretty confident in that guess based on the timings of the Capcom showcase tonight.

How will we access the Resident Evil 4 remake demo?

Going by the company logos that were featured in the fan-posted trailer screenshot we included earlier, we'd hope that the Resident Evil 4 remake demo will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam.

If that turns out to be true, you should be able to find the demo on any of those gaming platforms by heading to the in-built store page and searching for it. Hopefully, by 11pm tonight, that will be very easy to do.

How to watch Capcom's showcase

The 'Capcom Spotlight' showcase where lots of Resident Evil content is expected (and probably the announcement of this demo's launch) is slated to begin at 10:30pm on Thursday 9th March 2023.

If you fancy watching along for yourself while you wait for the demo to drop, you should be able to tune in using the YouTube player below. The stream is said to be 26 minutes long, which is why we're hoping the demo will drop by 11pm. Tune in tonight to find out for yourself!

For more on the Resident Evil 4 remake, click the link in this sentence to visit our hub about the game.

