The whole game, DLC included, has been remade and will go by the name The Last of Us Part 1. It's a proper remake that will not only improve the visuals, but will also add changes to the gameplay to make it a little more modern, and to bring it more in line with the mechanics used in the just as good sequel.

If you are one of the many, many people who fell in love with The Last of Us when it was released back in 2013 and you've been looking for a reason to play it again, here is that reason.

But when do we get to play The Last of Us Part 1? Here is all we know about the remake so far!

When is The Last of Us Remake release date?

We do not have long to wait until we can play The Last of Us Part 1 with the remake set to release on Frida, 2nd September 2022.

Can you pre-order The Last of Us Remake?

You can indeed pre-order The Last of Us Part 1 over at GAME. The price is currently listed at £69.99, which let's be honest, is certainly on the pricey side for a remake.

Which platforms is The Last of Us Remake on?

PC gamers will be able to get the game with it being confirmed that it will be heading to the platform upon release. But as far as consoles go, it is only the PS5 that will home it - which should come as a surprise to nobody.

The Last of Us Remake story and gameplay

The Last of Us was one of the best games in recent, -ish, years and it is unlikely that there are many PlayStation owners who have not at least given it a go out of curiosity. So telling you what the game is about in too much detail feels a tad redundant, but there are infected running around and you, Joel, are tasked with escorting a girl named Ellie to safety. That's as bare bones as you can get with The Last of Us, but part of the beauty of the game is what you learn as it goes on - and it starts with quite the moment.

The story will be unchanged here, nobody wants to try playing around with that, but the difference will come with the gameplay. The game will look gorgeous, and we say that with certainty because the OG version still does for its time. And you will find that many of the changes included in The Last of Us Part 2 will be present an accounted for here - with more improvements likely. DLC, Left Behind, will be included and will be given the same treatment.

It has mainly been the impressive realism visuals that have been shown off so far, but with The Last of Us Part 1 releasing in a few months, plenty more information should be with us any time now.

Is there a The Last of Us Remake trailer?

The dazzling new visuals for The Last of Us Part 1 are on full display in the trailer - and here it is for you to watch below!

