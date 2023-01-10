However, The Last of Us is not exactly showing its age thanks to a full-on remake released in 2022, which saw the hit game rebuilt from the ground up for the PS5.

The Last of Us may be turning a decade old, but it's more prevalent in pop culture than ever thanks to a big-budget TV adaptation , long-awaited PC ports and a standalone sequel to the Factions multiplayer mode .

The remake will surely reach an influx of new fans, who will find that the game is split into chapters similar to Uncharted, but also into seasons to mark the passage of time.

So, if you're wondering how long it is until you reach the fireflies or just want a refresher ahead of the TV series, here's how many chapters of sneaking, shooting and shivving there are in The Last of Us Part 1.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How many chapters are in The Last of Us Part 1?

Including the prologue and the Left Behind expansion, there are 12 chapters in The Last of Us Part 1, each named after a key location. Each chapter is broken up into a number of different sections, and chapters can be revisited upon completion in Chapter Select.

The game's story takes place over a year and is therefore split into four seasons, starting in summer and changing every few chapters until we reach spring. You'll notice the weather change throughout the game from bright sunlight to autumn colours and back again, with a snowstorm even affecting gameplay in the winter section.

Seasons can't be selected to replay, however - you'll have to choose a corresponding chapter instead.

The Last of Us Part 1 chapter list

Chapters vary in length - the prologue and epilogue are particularly short - and they also cannot be skipped, so you'll have to take the long way around to find the fireflies. The Left Behind expansion can be played at any time, though it is recommended that you complete the game first to better understand the context.

There is also Chapter Select in case you miss any of those all-important collectables and are hoping to unlock all of The Last of Us Part 1 trophies - just make sure to manually save first!

The chapter names aren't overly spoilery but do hint at the story direction, so the few people yet to finish this game may want to look away now. Here is the full chapter list for The Last of Us Part 1 and their corresponding seasons:

Hometown Quarantine Zone (Summer) The Outskirts (Summer) Bill's Town (Summer) Pittsburgh (Summer) The Suburbs (Autumn) Tommy's Dam (Autumn) The University (Autumn) Lakeside Resort (Winter) Bus Depot (Spring) The Firefly Lab (Spring) Jackson (Spring)

There is also the Left Behind DLC, which came out after the game's initial release — you'll find it as an extra option on the game's main menu. We'd recommend playing this after you've played the full game, even though some of it is a flashback.

More like this

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.