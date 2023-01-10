So if you've yet to catch up or are hoping for a replay before you watch the TV adaptation, you may want to know just how much time to dedicate to Ellie and Joel's first video game adventure - it's not an experience you want to rush, after all.

There's an awful lot of The Last of Us content nowadays, with the two games, the well-reviewed TV show and soon a standalone multiplayer game all vying for your precious free time.

As you'd expect, 2022 remake The Last of Us Part 1 is a similar length to the 2013 original, and won't take up weeks of your time. Here's exactly how long it will take to complete The Last of Us Part 1.

How many hours is The Last of Us Part 1?

It should take about 14 hours to complete the main story of The Last of Us Part 1. This is the time given by the video game length compendium How Long To Beat assuming you're ignoring the side quests and purely working through the main campaign at a decent pace.

You'll have to add a few hours on if you choose to dabble in the side content however - probably around 16.5 hours - with trophy hunters and completionists looking more at 21 hours in order to 100 per cent the game and earn the elusive Platinum trophy.

These are just estimates, however, so there's no need for concern if you're taking a bit longer - we wouldn't blame you if you wanted to stop and take in the rather wonderful updated graphics every now and then.

Alternatively, if you're a die-hard fan you may find yourself whizzing through much faster, especially as a speedrun mode is now available upon beating the game for the first time.

The Last of Us Part 1 should easily be completable in a week or so depending on your schedule, a welcome break in the era of time-hungry live service games and expansive open-world RPGs. You'll then be all set for the TV show or follow-up The Last of Us Part 2 - which is quite a bit longer...

