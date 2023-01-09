The Last of Us Part 1 trophy guide: Full list of trophies & the Platinum
Find those firefly pendants all over again.
It's a busy few months for The Last of Us with the TV show now airing, PC ports on the way and the long-awaited Last of Us 2 multiplayer game starting to tease a release.
However, it's never too late to catch up from the beginning - especially when the beginning has been remade for the PS5 as The Last of Us Part 1.
Among the many updates, enhancements and improvements that come with the game is a brand-new trophy list, which thankfully no longer requires you to complete the game on Survivor+ difficulty or grind the multiplayer mode.
You will have to do a fair bit of collectable hunting, however... Here is the full list for The Last of Us Part 1.
Full list of trophies in The Last of Us Part 1
There are a total of 29 available trophies for The Last of Us Part 1 - one Platinum, seven Gold, seven Silver and fourteen Bronze. The trophy list has been completely rejigged for the remake, so is thankfully a lot easier than the 2013 original which required beating the game on the hardest difficulty.
There are, however, several new trophies - which means you'll have to find pretty much every collectable in the game, including locating all the workbenches and using all the safe codes.
While there are no major spoilers in The Last of Us Part 1 trophy list, those wanting to go in completely blind should look away now.
Here's the full list of trophies for The Last of Us Part 1. We're particularly big fans of the one which requires you to pet Buckley the dog.
- It can't be for nothing (Platinum) - Collect all trophies
- No Matter What (Gold) – Complete Part 1
- Don’t Go (Gold) – Complete Left Behind
- Endure and Survive (Gold) – Collect all comics
- Chronicles (Gold) – Find all notes and artefacts
- Getting to Know You (Gold) – Engage in all optional conversations
- That’s All I got (Gold) – Survive all of Ellie’s jokes
- Look for the Light (Gold) – Find all firefly pendants
- Something to Fight For (Silver) – Find all training manuals
- Combat Ready (Silver) – Fully upgrade a weapon
- Master of Unlocking (Silver) – Break into every locked door using shivs
- Prepared For the Worst (Silver) – Find all workbenches
- Sticky Fingers (Silver) – Open all Safes
- Sharpest Tool in the Shed (Silver) – Find all workbench tools
- Build Em Up, Break Em Down (Silver) – Upgrade and then break one of every melee weapon
- Fallen Firefly (Bronze) – Find a Firefly pendant
- Self Help (Bronze) – Find one training manual
- Savage Starlight Fan (Bronze) – Find a comic
- Geared Up (Bronze) – Craft every item
- In Memorium (Bronze) – Pick up Frank’s note after it’s discarded
- Lights Out (Bronze) – While in stealth, turn off the spotlight generator in Pittsburgh
- Waterlogged (Bronze) – Ride the sewer contraption with Henry and Sam
- Left Hanging (Bronze) – Leave Ellie hanging after a job well done
- Who’s A Good Boy? (Bronze) – Pet Buckley the dog
- Nobody’s Perfect (Bronze) – Played the Jak X game in Left Behind
- Brick Master (Bronze) – Win the brick throwing contest
- Angel Knives (Bronze) – Defeat Black Fang without getting hit
- Skillz (Bronze) – Win the water gun fight
- Live Bait (Bronze) – Use bricks or bottles to lure an infected into attacking a human
As you can see, there are no difficulty trophies at all this time round, meaning you can get the Platinum by only playing Very Light difficulty if you so wish. While you'll have to play the Left Behind expansion, there's no need to replay the game either, meaning you could theoretically get all the trophies in a single playthrough.
However, there are a number of situational trophies and collectables which can be easily missed, though thankfully you can backtrack to those using Chapter Select - just make sure you have a manual save before you do so, however, or autosave will lock you into the chapter you're revisiting.
We recommend not using your shivs in combat. You'll need them to break open locked doors for the Master of Unlocking trophy - and make sure not to spread your parts across multiple weapons or you'll struggle to fully upgrade one for the Combat Ready trophy.
