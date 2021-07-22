Dead Space release date: remake reveals creepy, atmospheric trailer

EA has finally announced a new Dead Space game. Just as the online rumours foretold, the team at Electronic Arts used their EA Play Live 2021 event to drop the first details regarding the brand-new Dead Space game (which is, simply, just called Dead Space).

The original Dead Space game was made by EA Redwood Shores, and it launched in 2008. In fact, all three of the original Dead Space games were staples of the PS3/Xbox 360 era, so it’ll be interesting to see how the franchise fares now that the gaming world has moved on. A lot has changed since the noughties, after all.

Creating this new game is EA Motive, who recently delivered Star Wars Squadrons – they’re no strangers to space, then, but it’ll be interesting to see what they do here. Will they stick to the script or reimagine things in major ways? Only time will tell.

For all the key info on this new Dead Space game, including what we know about its release date, keep on reading and we’ll break it all down for you.

Is the new Dead Space game a sequel or a remake?

There was previously some speculation whether this highly-rumoured Dead Space game would be a sequel or a remake, but now we know the truth – it seems to be more of a remake, with EA describing it on Twitter as “a classic rebuilt”.

The description for the trailer on YouTube adds: “The sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up by Motive Studios to offer a deeper and more immersive experience. Harnessing the power of the Frostbite game engine and next generation consoles, this remake brings jaw-dropping visual fidelity and improvements to gameplay while staying true to the original.”

Dead Space remake release date

The new Dead Space game does not have a confirmed release date just yet, but we’ll be sure to let you know when it does. Fans have already been waiting for a long time – the last full game in the Dead Space franchise, Visceral Games’ Dead Space 3, launched way back in 2013. This comeback has been anticipated for a while, but we don’t mind waiting a while longer.

Which consoles and platforms can play the Dead Space remake?

EA has confirmed that the Dead Space remake will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. It is envisioned as a purely next-gen game, so you shouldn’t expect to see it on PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch – if you really want to play it handheld, it’ll be interesting to see if Valve’s Steam Deck can run it.

Dead Space remake story

The official synopsis reads like so: “Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast, sprawling starship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship’s crew has been slaughtered and infected by some alien scourge…and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board.

“Now Isaac is alone with only his tools and engineering skills as he attempts to uncover the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura. Trapped with hostile creatures called ‘necromorphs’, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship, but his own crumbling sanity.”

Dead Space remake trailer

There sure is! Fresh off its exciting slot in the EA Play Live 2021 schedule, below you can see the reveal trailer for the new Dead Space game. Feast your eyes on the sci-fi gore in all its glory…

