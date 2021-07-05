New Dead Space game explained: Is it a sequel or a remake?

It has been more than eight years since the last release in the Dead Space franchise, Dead Space 3, and many people (us included) thought we would never get another one. Then something happened recently to give us a flicker of hope.

The long-dormant Dead Space YouTube channel suddenly showed signs of life with a freshly updated profile picture. Considering the last video they uploaded was a Dead Space 3 trailer, that was enough to send fans into a frenzy, hoping that the much anticipated Dead Space 4 is on the way.

While it appears we all may have jumped the gun a bit, it sounds as though a new game is indeed in the works, but EA and Visceral Games are instead casting their eyes back to the past.

Here is everything we know so far about the new Dead Space project.

Is there a new Dead Space game coming?

It would appear that there is, but by the sounds of things we should not be getting excited about Dead Space 4. Instead, we should be looking forward to a full-on remaster of that first game – and presumably its sequels if it does well enough.

If this is the route that the developers take, then any new story in the franchise will likely be a long way off. But if there is a lot of interest in this and it does indeed bring the series back to life, it is certainly possible that we will see a brand new game in the future.

Is Dead Space being remade?

It would appear so, but it sounds as though this will be far more than a simple paint job on the original Dead Space that was released in 2008.

VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb is the one who seems to have learned what is being planned, and the word is that EA is “taking notes from Capcom’s recent Resident Evil remakes” which would mean this could end up feeling like a fresh new take on the game with several differences from how it was originally released – including visually.

Grubb also claims that they will “likely bring in new gameplay mechanics inspired by other entries in the franchise”, meaning that the improved gameplay mechanics from the second and third games will be added to this new version of the first.

As for when we could hear more about Dead Space, well all eyes will be on EA Play Live on 22nd July where EA will show off a bunch of its upcoming games, including more of Battlefield 2042. Much like the recent E3 2021 panels, there’s sure to be some surprises and it now seems likely that Dead Space will be one of them.

Either way, any new Dead Space release is good news in our minds. We still have nightmares of that initial chase in the early stages of the first game and we’re nervously excited at the prospect of going through it again…

