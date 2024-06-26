However, seemingly coinciding with the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC this month, the mod seems to no longer work.

What's happened? Let's take a closer look.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is the Elden Ring Seamless Co-Op Mod?

The Seamless Co-Op Mod allows friends to play through the entirety of Elden Ring without any of the usual restrictions. For example, when a player dies the session won't be terminated, rather they'll respawn at the last bonfire in the same world as their companion. You'll also stay together after boss fights. This way, you can play through the whole game together.

More like this

There's also no restrictions to the multiplayer zones, and all waypoints are synchronised.

What has happened to the Elden Ring Seamless Co-Op Mod?

Unfortunately, it's impossible to use the mod at the moment.

Well, it's actually impossible to use a huge number of mods. This is due to the Calibration Update 1.12.2 patch that dropped today. If you installed the patch, the mods won't work. For now, anyway. Let's take a look at when they could return.

When will the Elden Ring Seamless Co-Op Mod come back?

The update has pretty much broken the mods for now, so now the ball is in the court of the modders.

Basically, we need to wait for the modder to update the Seamless Co-Op so that it works within the new version of Elden Ring. Hopefully it won't take long!

Read more on Elden Ring:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.