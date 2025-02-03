"Various technical verifications of online systems will be examined by conducting large-scale network load tests."

Bandai Namco has revealed the dates and times for the Nightrein network tests and how to gain access to them. We’re here to help you make sense of it all.

Read on to find out when the Elden Ring Nightreign network test is and how to take part in the beta.

When is the Elden Ring Nightreign network test?

The Elden Ring Nightreign network test starts on Friday 14th February and ends on Monday 17th February 2025, here in the UK.

It is split into five separate three-hour-long sessions.

Thanks to time zone differences, the dates and times look a little different in the UK and in the USA.

With that in mind, here is the full list of Elden Ring Nightreign network test dates and times:

Session 1: Friday 14th February | 11am-2pm UK time (3am-6am PT/6am-9am ET)

Session 2: Friday 14th February | 3pm-6pm PT/6pm-9pm ET (Saturday 15th February 3am-6am UK time)

Session 3: Sunday 16th February | 11am-2pm UK time (3am-6am PT/6am-9am ET)

Session 4: Sunday 16th February | 7pm-10pm UK time (11am-2pm PT/2pm-5pm ET)

Session 5: Sunday 16th February-Monday 17th February | 7pm-10pm PT/10pm Sunday-1am Monday ET (3am-6am 17th February UK time)

How do I get access to the Elden Ring Nightreign network test?

Unfortunately, Elden Ring Nightreign network test registrations are no longer being accepted. The first wave of registrations came to an end on 20th January 2025.

Emails for the lucky few who have been accepted have already been sent out by Bandai Namco, too.

This means if you registered to take part in the network test and do not have an email as of 30th January 2025, you are not going to be able to play the game early this time around.

Successful applicants should receive their unique network test code in an email on Tuesday 11th February.

Time will tell if there will be other rounds of network tests/beta versions of Elden Ring Nightreign in the future. Bandai Namco has not revealed whether further tests will take place.

You can always sign up for Elden Ring Nightreign news – you’re most likely to find out about any future network tests straight from the game’s publisher.

Otherwise, expect further announcements to be made on official Bandai Namco social media accounts.

It’s worth pointing out that you should avoid eBay scammers trying to sell you Elden Ring Nightreign network test codes. No one will have a code until 11th February, and therefore anyone can save a screenshot showing you that they have the email saying they’re in the beta.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.