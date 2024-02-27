From action movies to TV detectives, we'll be asking... which truly was the best ever?

In this latest episode, Elle Osili-Wood – voice of BBC Radio 3’s Sound of Gaming – and James Batchelor (editor-in-chief, GamesIndustry.biz) join the panel to argue over which release should be crowned the Best Ever Video Game.

Hosted by Morgan Jeffery (Executive Editor, RadioTimes.com), The Best Ever will see a different line-up of guests go head-to-head each week – expect strong opinions, fiery debate and big laughs as the panel compete to pick up the coveted Best Ever trophy.

This week, Elle and James are joined by Rob Leane (Gaming Editor, RadioTimes.com) as each make their case for why their favourite game should be top of any list.

The Legend of the Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo

Elle aims to convince her opponents that 2011's Skyrim is the open-world RPG to end all open-world RPGs, while James reveals why 2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is better than its recent sequel Tears of the Kingdom, and Rob explains how 2003's Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic avoided falling into the same traps as other less successful movie tie-in games.

Join us again next Thursday (7th March) as we debate The Best Ever Period Drama, as Poldark star Ruby Bentall and historian Dan Snow join the panel to argue their picks.

