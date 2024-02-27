What is the Best Ever Video Game?
Which video game deserves to be crowned "the best ever"? Elle Osili-Wood – voice of BBC Radio 3's Sound of Gaming – joins the panel to make her case.
From the dawn of Pong to the present day, thousands of video game titles have captured our hearts and our imaginations – and occupied countless hours of our leisure time – but which is truly the best ever?
In Radio Times' new video and podcast series The Best Ever, guests from the worlds of TV, Film and Entertainment will be tackling some of pop culture's biggest conversation points.
From action movies to TV detectives, we'll be asking... which truly was the best ever?
In this latest episode, Elle Osili-Wood – voice of BBC Radio 3’s Sound of Gaming – and James Batchelor (editor-in-chief, GamesIndustry.biz) join the panel to argue over which release should be crowned the Best Ever Video Game.
- Who is the Best Ever Premier League Goalscorer?
- What is the Best Ever Doctor Who Monster?
- What is the Best Ever Soap Storyline?
- What is the Best Ever TV Twist?
- What is the Best Ever Sci-Fi TV show?
- What is the Best Ever Bond movie?
- Who is the Best Ever TV or Film Detective?
- What is the Best Ever TV Thriller?
- What is the Best Ever Doctor Who Story?
Hosted by Morgan Jeffery (Executive Editor, RadioTimes.com), The Best Ever will see a different line-up of guests go head-to-head each week – expect strong opinions, fiery debate and big laughs as the panel compete to pick up the coveted Best Ever trophy.
More like this
This week, Elle and James are joined by Rob Leane (Gaming Editor, RadioTimes.com) as each make their case for why their favourite game should be top of any list.
Elle aims to convince her opponents that 2011's Skyrim is the open-world RPG to end all open-world RPGs, while James reveals why 2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is better than its recent sequel Tears of the Kingdom, and Rob explains how 2003's Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic avoided falling into the same traps as other less successful movie tie-in games.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Did you agree with the verdict? What do you think is the Best Ever Video Game? Let us know on X @radiotimes using the hashtag #TheBestEver.
We'll be bringing you new episodes weekly – to be the first to hear about them and enjoy additional exclusive content from each episode go to RadioTimes.com/TheBestEver.
You can also subscribe to The Best Ever as a podcast.
Join us again next Thursday (7th March) as we debate The Best Ever Period Drama, as Poldark star Ruby Bentall and historian Dan Snow join the panel to argue their picks.
Read more:
- Skyrim cheats: Full list of console commands & how to use them
- How to find all Lynel locations in Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Best Star Wars games celebrated on the One More Life podcast
Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.