In this fun chat, Saavedra answers all the big questions about Star Wars games – like who would win in a fight between Star Wars: Jedi Survivor's Cal Kestis and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed's Starkiller? And will either of those gaming heroes ever appear in live-action?

Other questions covered include: which announced Star Wars games do we actually think will come out? What are the very best Star Wars games of all time? And does the epic Knights of the Old Republic make the cut?

From Ubisoft's Star Wars: Outlaws to Quantic Dream's Star Wars: Eclipse, there's no shortage of projects in the development pipeline right now. This is a great way to get the inside track on them!

As is always the case on the One More Life podcast, Saavedra also reminisces about his earliest gaming memories and the games he's spent the most time playing over the course of his life. And he'll reveal which game he would pick above all others if he could only have one.

If this episode is your first, you might be interested to hear our previous conversations about Spider-Man 2 (with super fan Will Preston) and Football Manager 2024 (with developer Ant Farley). Plus, streamer Trisha Hershberger appeared in our very first episode!

Between now and Christmas, we'll bring you a new episode of One More Life every Wednesday, with a new guest sharing their story in each instalment. So don't forget to subscribe so you never miss a thing!

