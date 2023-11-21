Applying cheats to a game is always a great way to get a little more fun out of the experience, especially if you’ve already completed it before. As always, though, using cheats can mess with your save file - so use them wisely!

With all that in mind, read on for the full list of Star Wars Force Unleashed cheats and to see how to use cheat codes in the game.

How to use cheats in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

To use cheats in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed on the Nintendo Switch version of the game, you need to complete the prologue and first story mission to unlock the ship.

Once you have unlocked the ship, head into the Cheats menu (under Extras) to enter cheat codes.

Simply input the code you wish to activate and, as if by (Force) magic, your cheat is activated.

If you’re playing on Xbox 360, PS3 or PC, meanwhile, you can activate cheat codes by pausing the game and heading into Input Code under Game Options. Input a code and you’ll be cheating in no time.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Full list of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed cheats

Star Wars Force Unleashed cheat codes for Nintendo Switch and Wii

The full list of cheats in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed on Nintendo Switch and Wii is as follows:

AAYLA - Aayla Secura costume

- Aayla Secura costume ACOLYTE - Asajj Ventress costume

- Asajj Ventress costume BENKENOBI - Obi Wan Kenobi costume

- Obi Wan Kenobi costume CHOSENONE - Anakin Skywalker costume

- Anakin Skywalker costume CORTOSIS - Godmode

- Godmode COUNTDOOKU - Increase combos to maximum level

- Increase combos to maximum level DANTOOINE - Ceremonial Jedi Robes

- Ceremonial Jedi Robes DREXLROOSH - Drexl Roosh costume

- Drexl Roosh costume ECLIPSE - Juno Eclipse costume

- Juno Eclipse costume GRANDMOFF - Unlocks all costumes

- Unlocks all costumes HIDDENFEAR - Darth Phobos costume

- Darth Phobos costume HOLOCRON - Sith Robes

- Sith Robes HOLOGRAM - Proxy costume

- Proxy costume INTHEDARK - Shadow Trooper costume

- Shadow Trooper costume ITSATWAP - Admiral Ackbar costume

- Admiral Ackbar costume JEDIMASTER - Mace Windu costume

- Mace Windu costume KATARN - Increase force powers to maximum level

- Increase force powers to maximum level KLEEF - Kleef costume

- Kleef costume KORRIBAN - Sith Stalker Armour

- Sith Stalker Armour LEGION - 501st Legion outfit

- 501st Legion outfit LIGHTSABER - Amplified lightsaber damage

- Amplified lightsaber damage MANDALORE - General Rahm Kota costume

- General Rahm Kota costume MARAJADE - Mara Jade costume

- Mara Jade costume MARISBROOD - Maris Brood costume

- Maris Brood costume MAVERICK - Qui Gon Jinn costume

- Qui Gon Jinn costume NERFHERDER - Han Solo costume

- Han Solo costume NOTIMO - Chop'aa Notimo costume

- Chop'aa Notimo costume PALPATINE - Emperor Palpatine costume

- Emperor Palpatine costume PAUAN - Darth Desolous costume

- Darth Desolous costume SCOUNDREL - Lando Calrissian costume

- Lando Calrissian costume SECURA - Twi'lek costume

- Twi'lek costume SERENNO - Count Dooku costume

- Count Dooku costume SHOCKTROOP - Heavy Trooper costume

- Heavy Trooper costume SITHLORD - Darth Vader costume

- Darth Vader costume SPEEDER - 1,000,000 Force points

- 1,000,000 Force points STORMTROOP - Navy Commando costume

- Navy Commando costume T16WOMPRAT - Luke Skywalker costume

- Luke Skywalker costume TK421 - Classic Stormtrooper costume

- Classic Stormtrooper costume TOGRUTA - Shaak Ti costume

- Shaak Ti costume TYRANUS - Unlock all force powers

- Unlock all force powers VERGENCE - Unlimited force

- Unlimited force WOOKIEE - Kento's Robes

- Kento's Robes YELLOWJCKT - Yavin Luke costume

- Yavin Luke costume ZABRAK - Darth Maul costume

Star Wars Force Unleashed cheat codes for Xbox 360, PS3 and PC

The full list of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed cheats for Xbox 360, PS3 and PC is as follows:

ADEGAN – Force Saber Throw at maximum level

– Force Saber Throw at maximum level BRUTALSTAB – Lightsaber stab attack

– Lightsaber stab attack DANTOOINE – Ceremonial Jedi Robes

– Ceremonial Jedi Robes DARAGON – Sith Slash attack

– Sith Slash attack DATHOMIR – Force Repel at maximum level

– Force Repel at maximum level EETHKOTH – Aerial Assault attack

– Aerial Assault attack EXARKUN – Force Push at maximum level

– Force Push at maximum level FERRAL – Scout Trooper costume

– Scout Trooper costume FREEDON – Aerial combo attack

– Aerial combo attack HARDBOILED – Blind Kota costume

– Blind Kota costume HOLOCRON – Jedi Adventurer costume

– Jedi Adventurer costume HURRIKANE – All lightsaber crystals unlocked

– All lightsaber crystals unlocked JOCASTA – All Force talents maximized

– All Force talents maximized KATARN – All Force Powers at maximum level

– All Force Powers at maximum level KITFISTO – Saber Sling attack

– Saber Sling attack KORRIBAN – Sith Stalker Armour

– Sith Stalker Armour LIGHTSABER – Extra Damage effect always on

– Extra Damage effect always on LUMIYA – Sith Saber Flurry attack

– Sith Saber Flurry attack MANDALORE – Master Kota costume

– Master Kota costume MARAJADE – Unlocks Force Combos

– Unlocks Force Combos MASSASSI – Lightning Bomb attack

– Lightning Bomb attack MINDTRICK – Levels in a mirrored layout

– Levels in a mirrored layout MOLDYCROW – All Force combos

– All Force combos OSSUS – All databank entries unlocked

– All databank entries unlocked PLOKOON – Saber Slam attack

– Saber Slam attack PROTOTYPE – Proxy costume

– Proxy costume RAGNOS – Lightning Grenade attack

– Lightning Grenade attack SAZEN – Sith Throw attack

– Sith Throw attack TK421BLUE – Storm Trooper Commander costume

– Storm Trooper Commander costume TK421GREEN – Kashyyyk Trooper costume

– Kashyyyk Trooper costume TK421WHITE – Storm Trooper costume

– Storm Trooper costume VENTRESS – Aerial Ambush attack

Aerial Ambush attack VICEROY – Bail Organa costume

– Bail Organa costume WOOKIEE – Master Kento costume

Master Kento costume YADDLE – Aerial Blast attack

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.