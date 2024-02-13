From action movies to TV detectives, we'll be asking... which truly was the best ever?

In this latest episode, Doctor Who icons Sophie Aldred (Ace) and Dan Starkey (Strax the Sontaran) join the panel to debate the Best Ever Doctor Who Monster.

Hosted by Morgan Jeffery (Executive Editor, RadioTimes.com), The Best Ever will see a different line-up of guests go head-to-head each week – expect strong opinions, fiery debate and big laughs as the panel compete to pick up the coveted Best Ever trophy.

This week, Sophie and Dan are joined by Louise Griffin (Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor, RadioTimes.com) as each make their case for why their favourite Doctor Who monster should be top of any list.

The Daleks in Doctor Who. BBC Studios / James Pardon

Having encountered some of the all-time great Doctor Who villains – from the Daleks and the Master to the all-powerful Fenric – which will Sophie be making a case for? And is Dan going to argue that the Sontarans should triumph in this war of words?

Plus, Sophie shares memories from her time filming Doctor Who opposite Sylvester McCoy in the 1980s – including a not-so-scary encounter with the Cybermen – and Dan explains why the Tractators from 1984's Frontios are the most underrated monster in the show's history.

Join us again next Thursday (22nd February) as we debate the The Best Ever Premier League Goalscorer, with two more special guests – ex-Manchester City player and ESPN pundit Nedum Onuoha and TNT Sports commentator Adam Summerton.

Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

