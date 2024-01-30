From action movies to TV detectives, we'll be asking... which truly was the best ever?

In this latest episode, Wilfred Webster – who was at the heart of some truly epic twists as a finalist on the first season of The Traitors – joins the panel to debate the Best Ever TV Twist.

Hosted by Morgan Jeffery (Executive Editor, RadioTimes.com), The Best Ever will see a different line-up of guests go head-to-head each week – expect strong opinions, fiery debate and big laughs as the panel compete to pick up the coveted Best Ever trophy.

This week, Wilf is joined by James Hibbs (Drama Writer, RadioTimes.com) and Katelyn Mensah (Entertainment & Factual Writer, RadioTimes.com) as each make their case for why their favourite TV twist should be top of any list.

Michelle Fairley as Catelyn Stark and Kelly Ford as Joyeuse Erenford in Game of Thrones. HBO

Will Wilf pick up the Best Ever trophy as a "parting gift" – or could an unexpected turn of events see one of his competitors claim victory? Plus, our panellists discuss the qualities of a truly great plot twist, reveal the shocking moments that they had spoiled, and Wilf shares insights from The Traitors' roundtable.

Did you agree with the verdict? Which TV twist is your favourite? Let us know on X @radiotimes.

We'll be bringing you new episodes weekly – to be the first to hear about them and enjoy additional exclusive content from each episode go to RadioTimes.com/TheBestEver.

You can also subscribe to The Best Ever as a podcast.

Join us again next Thursday (8th February) as we debate the Best Ever Soap Storyline, with special guests Jon Sen (executive producer on EastEnders, 2019-2022) and Sharon Marshall (EastEnders and Emmerdale, writer, journalist, and soap expert on This Morning).

