The Traitors soundtrack: Every song from Claudia Winkleman show
From Muse and Tchaikovsky to London Grammar, here are all the records helping to ramp up the drama on The Traitors.
It's getting awfully tense over on BBC One, all thanks to Claudia Winkleman and The Traitors – the latest reality competition that's taking Twitter by storm with its finger-pointing roundtables and cloak-and-dagger shenanigans.
The show, which currently airs three times a week, sees its cast of contestants enter a Scottish castle to play what is essentially Wink Murder for money.
With the traitors meeting nightly to pick the next person they want to cull from the competition, it's up to the faithfuls to suss out the saboteurs during the hugely dramatic (and often emotional) round tables.
While the big bombshell from last week was Tom revealing his secret relationship with Alex, tonight's episode will see the remaining traitors attempt to murder in plain sight – however, we'll have to tune in to find out exactly what that means.
Of course, the show wouldn't be as dramatic without its high-octane soundtrack, featuring everything from classic tension-building orchestral numbers to Florence + the Machine.
Read on for every song on the soundtrack for The Traitors.
The Traitors soundtrack
Episode 1
Nothing Is As It Seems (feat Ruelle) – Hidden Citizens
Heart of Glass (Crabtree Remix) – Blondie & Philip Glass
Toxic – 2WEI
Episode 2
Feeling Good – Muse
Land of 1,000 Dances – Wilson Pickett
Sugar Plum Fairy – Tchaikovsky
In the Hall of the Mountain King – Czech National Symphony Orchestra
Lullaby – Johannes Brahms
Zombie – Damned Anthem
Solid Ground – Michael Kiwanuka
Waking Up – MJ Cole and Freya Ridings
Episode 3
Clubbed To Death – Pete Tong, The Heritage Orchestra and Jules Buckley
Come as You Are – Hannah Miller
Getting Serious – Nick Harvey
Somebody's Watching Me – Portals
Fickle Game – Amber Run
In the Air Tonight (Extended Mix) [feat Shadow Royale] – Joseph William Morgan
Episode 4
Wolves – Sam Tinnesz & Silverburg
Hell To the Liars – London Grammar
Back to the Badlands – Mark Waterfield and Jim Fripp
William Tell-Overture – Lorne Balfe, Russell Emanuel and Steve Kofsky
Save Tonight – Zayde Wølf
Episode 5
Supernatural – Tribal Blood
How Villains Are Made – Madalen Duke
The Assault (feat Justin Starling) – ADIEAUX
The Four Seasons - Summer – Lorne Balfe, Russell Emanuel and Steve Kofsky
Funeral March – 2WEI
Hidden Lies – Skip Armstrong and Lukas Obernosterer
Above the Clouds – Max H
Burn – Astyria
Wanderlust – Empara Mi
Mad World – 2WEI, Tommee Profitt and Fleurie
Episode 6
Ditch – Empara Mi
6 Underground – XHOANA X
Nightcall – London Grammar
Until We Go Down – Ruelle
Bad Things – Summer Kennedy
Believer (feat Colton Dixon) – Tommee Profitt
Episode 7
Seven Devils – Florence + the Machine
My Favourite Game – Arctic Lake
Pure Diamond – Julien Cavard and Raphael Nauleau
If You Wait – London Grammar
It's a Mad World – Astyria
Back to Black (BBC Radio 1 Live Session) – Sam Fender
Twisted Games – Night Panda & Krigaré
