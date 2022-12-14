The show, which currently airs three times a week, sees its cast of contestants enter a Scottish castle to play what is essentially Wink Murder for money.

It's getting awfully tense over on BBC One, all thanks to Claudia Winkleman and The Traitors – the latest reality competition that's taking Twitter by storm with its finger-pointing roundtables and cloak-and-dagger shenanigans.

With the traitors meeting nightly to pick the next person they want to cull from the competition, it's up to the faithfuls to suss out the saboteurs during the hugely dramatic (and often emotional) round tables.

While the big bombshell from last week was Tom revealing his secret relationship with Alex, tonight's episode will see the remaining traitors attempt to murder in plain sight – however, we'll have to tune in to find out exactly what that means.

Of course, the show wouldn't be as dramatic without its high-octane soundtrack, featuring everything from classic tension-building orchestral numbers to Florence + the Machine.

Read on for every song on the soundtrack for The Traitors.

The Traitors soundtrack

Episode 1

Nothing Is As It Seems (feat Ruelle) – Hidden Citizens

Heart of Glass (Crabtree Remix) – Blondie & Philip Glass

Toxic – 2WEI

Episode 2

Feeling Good – Muse

Land of 1,000 Dances – Wilson Pickett

Sugar Plum Fairy – Tchaikovsky

In the Hall of the Mountain King – Czech National Symphony Orchestra

Lullaby – Johannes Brahms

Zombie – Damned Anthem

Solid Ground – Michael Kiwanuka

Waking Up – MJ Cole and Freya Ridings

Episode 3

Clubbed To Death – Pete Tong, The Heritage Orchestra and Jules Buckley

Come as You Are – Hannah Miller

Getting Serious – Nick Harvey

Somebody's Watching Me – Portals

Fickle Game – Amber Run

In the Air Tonight (Extended Mix) [feat Shadow Royale] – Joseph William Morgan

Episode 4

Wolves – Sam Tinnesz & Silverburg

Hell To the Liars – London Grammar

Back to the Badlands – Mark Waterfield and Jim Fripp

William Tell-Overture – Lorne Balfe, Russell Emanuel and Steve Kofsky

Save Tonight – Zayde Wølf

Episode 5

Supernatural – Tribal Blood

How Villains Are Made – Madalen Duke

The Assault (feat Justin Starling) – ADIEAUX

The Four Seasons - Summer – Lorne Balfe, Russell Emanuel and Steve Kofsky

Funeral March – 2WEI

Hidden Lies – Skip Armstrong and Lukas Obernosterer

Above the Clouds – Max H

Burn – Astyria

Wanderlust – Empara Mi

Mad World – 2WEI, Tommee Profitt and Fleurie

Episode 6

Ditch – Empara Mi

6 Underground – XHOANA X

Nightcall – London Grammar

Until We Go Down – Ruelle

Bad Things – Summer Kennedy

Believer (feat Colton Dixon) – Tommee Profitt

Episode 7

Seven Devils – Florence + the Machine

My Favourite Game – Arctic Lake

Pure Diamond – Julien Cavard and Raphael Nauleau

If You Wait – London Grammar

It's a Mad World – Astyria

Back to Black (BBC Radio 1 Live Session) – Sam Fender

Twisted Games – Night Panda & Krigaré

