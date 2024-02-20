From action movies to TV detectives, we'll be asking... which truly was the best ever?

In this latest episode, ESPN pundit and ex-Manchester City player Nedum Onuoha and TNT Sports commentator Adam Summerton join the panel to argue over who should be crowned the Best Ever Premier League Goalscorer.

Hosted by Morgan Jeffery (Executive Editor, RadioTimes.com), The Best Ever will see a different line-up of guests go head-to-head each week – expect strong opinions, fiery debate and big laughs as the panel compete to pick up the coveted Best Ever trophy.

This week, Nedum and Adam are joined by Michael Potts (Sport Editor, RadioTimes.com) as each make their case for why their favourite forward should be top of any list.

Arsenal striker Thierry Henry. Getty Images

Having played with and against some of the all-time greats, who will Nedum pick as the "best ever"? Do Adam and Michael have a long enough list of stats to fend off the opposition? And does any debate about greatest goalscorers in the Premier League begin and end with all-time top scorer Alan Shearer?

Did you agree with the verdict? Who do you think is the Best Ever Premier League Goalscorer? Let us know on X @radiotimes using the hashtag #TheBestEver.

We'll be bringing you new episodes weekly – to be the first to hear about them and enjoy additional exclusive content from each episode go to RadioTimes.com/TheBestEver.

You can also subscribe to The Best Ever as a podcast.

Join us again next Thursday (29th February) as we debate The Best Ever Video Game and Elle Osili-Wood – voice of BBC Radio 3's Sound of Gaming – joins the panel to make her case.

