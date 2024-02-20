Who is the Best Ever Premier League Goalscorer?
ESPN pundit and ex-Manchester City player Nedum Onuoha and TNT Sports commentator Adam Summerton are this week's guests – who will they name the Best Ever Premier League Goalscorer?
In more than three decades of top-flight football, the Premier League has been home to some sensational goalscoring talent... but who is the greatest striker of them all?
In Radio Times' new video and podcast series The Best Ever, guests from the worlds of TV, Film and Entertainment will be tackling some of pop culture's biggest conversation points.
From action movies to TV detectives, we'll be asking... which truly was the best ever?
In this latest episode, ESPN pundit and ex-Manchester City player Nedum Onuoha and TNT Sports commentator Adam Summerton join the panel to argue over who should be crowned the Best Ever Premier League Goalscorer.
- What is the Best Ever Doctor Who Monster?
- What is the Best Ever Soap Storyline?
- What is the Best Ever TV Twist?
- What is the Best Ever Sci-Fi TV show?
- What is the Best Ever Bond movie?
- Who is the Best Ever TV or Film Detective?
- What is the Best Ever TV Thriller?
- What is the Best Ever Doctor Who Story?
Hosted by Morgan Jeffery (Executive Editor, RadioTimes.com), The Best Ever will see a different line-up of guests go head-to-head each week – expect strong opinions, fiery debate and big laughs as the panel compete to pick up the coveted Best Ever trophy.
More like this
This week, Nedum and Adam are joined by Michael Potts (Sport Editor, RadioTimes.com) as each make their case for why their favourite forward should be top of any list.
Having played with and against some of the all-time greats, who will Nedum pick as the "best ever"? Do Adam and Michael have a long enough list of stats to fend off the opposition? And does any debate about greatest goalscorers in the Premier League begin and end with all-time top scorer Alan Shearer?
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Did you agree with the verdict? Who do you think is the Best Ever Premier League Goalscorer? Let us know on X @radiotimes using the hashtag #TheBestEver.
We'll be bringing you new episodes weekly – to be the first to hear about them and enjoy additional exclusive content from each episode go to RadioTimes.com/TheBestEver.
You can also subscribe to The Best Ever as a podcast.
Join us again next Thursday (29th February) as we debate The Best Ever Video Game and Elle Osili-Wood – voice of BBC Radio 3's Sound of Gaming – joins the panel to make her case.
Read more:
- Best football teams in the world 2024
- Best football players in the world ranked 2024
- Best football stadiums in the world – ranked
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.