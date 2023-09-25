This news comes at the same time as a surprising reveal: it has been reported by Bloomberg that Stig Asmussen, the director of both prior Star Wars Jedi games in this series, has left Respawn to pursue other projects elsewhere. Exactly who will be leading the creative vision on Star Wars Jedi 3 remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, trusty news source VGC is reporting that Cameron Monaghan has admitted that a third game is on the cards. During a panel at Ocala Comic Con, the Cal Kestis actor apparently said: "We're working on a third and we’re in the process of doing that right now."

Monaghan is said to have added: "That's a big undertaking and there have been some conversations so far, but hopefully when all things are said and done we'll be able to go in and make something really cool."

Certainly, the first game left some story threads dangling, but we won't start speculating here just in case you haven't finished the main story yet.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When you put those two Monaghan quotes together, it does sound like the conversations around Star Wars Jedi 3 – or whatever it ends up being called – are still fairly early in their development. We wouldn't expect to see this game on shop shelves for a number of years, then.

Judging by the four-year gap between Fallen Order (2019) and Survivor (2023), it doesn't seem outlandish to suggest that the Star Wars Jedi 3 release date may not occur until 2027 or perhaps even 2028. Of course, we'll be sure to let you know as we hear more.

More like this

In the meantime, please enjoy our little social video below about one of the hidden secrets in Jedi Survivor! There's plenty to uncover in that game, beyond the main story, if you haven't already had the pleasure.

Read more:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.