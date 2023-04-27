If you're playing on PC, then you’ll want to download the best mods the Star Wars community has come up with in Fallen Order.

One of the best ways to replay a game is to install mods and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is no different. If you're looking to get more out of the game with new playable character skins and the like, mods are definitely the way to go.

Unfortunately for you, by now there are hundreds of mods to choose from. Fret not, though, as we have scoured the internet to find the best of the best.

Keep on reading to find out how to install mods in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PC and to see a list of our favourite mods for Cal Kestis's adventure.

How to use mods in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

First off, you need to head to a site such as Nexus Mods to find the mods you wish to download. You can use an app off of a website to make downloading mods simpler, but you will typically need to create an account and log in to use such features.

Follow these steps to download mods manually:

Open File Explorer on your PC, and find Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's file

Unzip the mod file that you've downloaded, copy it, and paste it into the Paks folder Jedi Fallen Order > SwGame > Content > Paks



The best Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order mods

Here are our picks for the seven best mods in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The Mandalorian

This mod lets you play as Din Djarin (The Mandalorian). You can even mix and match parts of his outfit with individual costume part downloads. Grab the download from Nexus Mods here.

It’s recommended that you download the Cal Voice Changer mod, too, so his voice better matches the show.

Lord Vader

Play as Darth Vader instead of Cal Kestis. Who doesn’t want to play as the ultimate film baddie? Download the mod on Nexus Mods right here.

Pair this mod with the Lightsaber Colour Editor, Cal Voice Changer, and Sabers Pack mods for a more authentic experience.

Lightsaber Colour Editor

The Lightsaber Colour Editor mod allows you to create your own lightsaber colours and not be limited to those offered in-game. Now you can wield whatever colour lightsaber you can dream up!

Download the Lightsaber Colour Editor mod from Nexus Mods.

Soopersnell's Sabers Pack

Sticking with lightsabers, this mod gives you some homemade versions of famous lightsabers lifted from the Star Wars franchise.

Want Vader's lightsaber? This mod has you covered. Darksaber? Check. Download it off of Nexus Mods.

Dismemberment Alpha

With this mod installed, your lightsaber will chop the limbs off Imperial Troopers whenever you kill them. We all know lightsabers are more than capable of lopping limbs off, so add it into the game with this mod by downloading it through Nexus Mods.

Gal Kestis

The Gal Kestis mod lets you play as a woman instead of a man. The mod by itself doesn’t change Cal’s voice, but you can mute him by downloading the Cal Voice Changer mod linked to above. Install the Gal Kestis mod from Nexus Mods.

For more customisation of Gal Kestis, you can pair this mod with the Gal Kestis Texture Pack on Nexus Mods, too.

Everything Unlocked

If you can’t be bothered to wait to unlock all hidden items in Jedi Fallen Order, this is the mod for you.

By installing this mod, you will unlock all of Cal’s skills, planets to explore, ponchos, lightsaber parts, BD-1 and Mantis colours, and have the final mission ready to play from the start. Download it now through Nexus Mods.

Fast Travel

The Fast Travel mod allows you to teleport to any location on any map and planet. Being able to instantly travel anywhere will remove that clunky back-and-forth travel the game forces upon you. Install it via Nexus Mods.

It’s a trickier mod to use and install, so we’ve embedded the guide video below from its creators for you to make use of:

