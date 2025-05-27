You can check out the full interview in the video player above, or over on the Radio Times Gaming YouTube channel. For now, though, let's focus on that twist. Eek!

It was Emer Kenny, who plays Callie in Braking Point and is known to TV fans through series like Karen Pirie, who offered up such a tantalising tease. We'd asked her where the story picks up.

In Kenny's words: "So, I think we pick up with them at the end of their pre-season, and they are kind of getting their heads down. I think Devon is a team liaison at the beginning, for Connorsport, and Aiden and Callie are driving.

"There's a lot of bickering about the strategy, and how they're going to race, and, you know, all that delicious infighting and dynamics between them, and also family dynamics.

"And then something really shocking happens within the team, and within their family. That means that Callie and Devon kind of spiral off in different directions and have really different emotional reactions to what happens.

"And it's really nice, because it doesn't just affect the plot of the game, but they emotionally are very different, and you kind of get to see a whole new level of them as siblings.

"So I don't know if I'm allowed to say what it is. I think it's probably a spoiler, but it's a big twist, yeah."

So, what do you think the twist is? Is everyone still alive? Only time will tell, and with the game launching this week, there isn't long to wait for answers.

Returning fans will remember that Braking Point was first introduced in F1 21, letting players experience the high-octane life of fictional drivers Aiden Jackson (played by Aiden Felgate) and Casper Akkerman (Christopher Dane), with thrills and spills both on and off the track, and a brilliantly hate-worthy villain in the shape of rival racer Devon.

Braking Point has become a huge fan favourite (at least in my household), and it'll be interesting to see how this new chapter shakes up the dynamics. Fingers crossed that all of our favourites live to tell more tales after this one!

F1 25 launches 30th May for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with early access from today (27th May) included as a perk with the Iconic Edition.

