So, if you're curious what Fortnite's Blitz Royale is all about, read on for everything you need to know.

What is Fortnite Blitz Royale? New mode explained

Put simply, Blitz Royale is a spin on the Zero Build mode with a lower player count and smaller map, that will be available in-game until Tuesday 15th July.

Instead of 100 players on Battle Royale Island, Blitz Royale features 32 players on a tiny map made up of some iconic Fortnite locations.

Playable solo, duo or in a squad, the small map size forces players together for a frenzied and chaotic battle.

Players all start the match with the same Medallion and weapon, and go straight into the fight, meaning games are over pretty quickly!

If you're tempted to just hide it out, Blitz Royale includes a mechanic called Blitz Level, which rewards you for getting kills and surviving storm circles.

As your Blitz Level increases, you'll be rewarded with better weapons and items, so it's in your best interest to get stuck into the fight.

Full Fortnite Blitz Royale schedule

Every week that Blitz Royale is in the game, there will be a special weekly event for you to try out. Here's every event and when each one starts:

18th June (Week 1) – Launch Week! Find new Mythic versions of popular weapons, like the Rocket Ram, in the rare Golden Llama.

Launch Week! Find new Mythic versions of popular weapons, like the Rocket Ram, in the rare Golden Llama. 24th June (Week 2) – The Avatar Returns! Pagodas from the Four Nations appear on the map, and players start with a Bending Scroll from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The Avatar Returns! Pagodas from the Four Nations appear on the map, and players start with a Bending Scroll from Avatar: The Last Airbender. 1st July (Week 3) – Bad Bosses! Replacing Bending Scrolls are power-packed boss weapons like Thorne's Vampiric Blade and the new Blitz Chain of Hades.

Bad Bosses! Replacing Bending Scrolls are power-packed boss weapons like Thorne's Vampiric Blade and the new Blitz Chain of Hades. 8th July (Week 4) – TMNT Melee Mayhem! Replacing boss items are melee weapons from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, plus Megalo Don's Nitro Fists, the Mythic Typhoon Blade, Blitz Kneecapper, and more.

