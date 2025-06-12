Be sure to keep abreast of all things Fortnite by checking out what’s new in the latest season, which includes the utterly bizarre Suitcase of Patience.

That’s not even mentioning Superman, who is arguably the star of the show – that is, until Son Heung-min comes along.

Also riding the Korean Wave later in June is the Fortnite x Squid Game collaboration. If you can’t wait until then, you can get stuck right into the best Squid Game Fortnite maps right now!

But for now, we are football crazy, football mad, so let’s get to it!

Son Heung-min will arrive in Fortnite on 21st June and will be available to claim until 28th June, according to leaks.

Longtime and consistent Fortnite leaker Shiina took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce their findings.

Given Shiina’s track record, it’s fair to assume they will be on the money once more.

They then went on to double down on their claims, saying that it has become "official" alongside a slew of other licensed characters and figures.

When an official announcement is made, we will update you in due course!

What to expect from Son Heung-min in Fortnite

Son Heung-min, like many other skins, will have a few variations for different game modes, emotes, gear and more.

As can be seen in the X post from Shiina above, the Son Heung-min pack is purported to include the following:

Skin and back bling

Pickaxe + wrap

Click Celebration Emote

Skins bundles in the Item Shop can vary in cost, but we’d expect the Son Heung-min bundle to cost between 1,800 to 2,400 V Bucks, depending on how much content is included.

When we get official pricing, we will of course let you know as soon as possible!

