So, what is the Fortnite x Squid Game crossover? We'll take you through everything we know including when it could release and what might be included.

Fortnite x Squid Game explained: What is it?

The crossover was first revealed when the official Fortnite social media accounts posted an image of a business card marked with some shapes, just as the characters in the show itself receive.

Following this, Epic Games officially confirmed that the crossover was happening in its State of Unreal live stream.

Information on the crossover is fairly sparse, with all we know about it so far being that, in addition to Squid Game coming to Fortnite, Squid Game tools will be added to UEFN, just like The Walking Dead tools were recently.

If we had to guess, we would expect that the crossover will likely focus on skins, with the contestants' jumpsuits, the guards' uniforms and more making for some ideal outfits.

When might the Fortnite x Squid Game collaboration release?

It hasn't been confirmed when the Fortnite x Squid Game collaboration will release, but we predict it to come out near the end of June.

This is because it would coincide with the release of Squid Game season 3, and would also mark a nice mid-season update during Chapter 6 Season 4.

This would also make sense as Epic Games often teases upcoming crossovers fairly close to release, so we would be surprised if this releases any later than June.

As and when we know more about this crossover, we'll be sure to update this page, so check back later!

