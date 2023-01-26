Daniel Levy is under fire from Spurs fans to open the chequebook, Antonio Conte's contract is rounding the final bend and players on the pitch have not delivered the sort of consistent form that would nail down a Champions League place for next term.

Tottenham are in a rocky patch with plenty of uncertainty lingering over the club, from the boardroom to the manager's office and onto the pitch.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Tottenham transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Tottenham transfer news and rumours

Updated: 26th January

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Sporting defender Pedro Porro despite the clubs failing to agree a fee so far. The Portuguese side want Spurs to meet his €45m release clause, but a compromise could be made.

Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo was dropped from the squad at the weekend by former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho. Zaniolo has been allowed to leave the club, but only for the right price with Spurs and West Ham sniffing around for a deal.

Anthony Gordon has been tentatively linked with Spurs as he seeks a way out of Everton before the deadline. It would be classic, classic Tottenham if Levy swoops in with a deadline day bid to snatch him from the grasp of Newcastle or Chelsea, who are also linked.

Saying all this, the biggest signing of the window would be if Harry Kane agrees to a new contract with Spurs. Reports suggest he is wanted by Manchester United in the summer, but that he is willing to open talks about a renewal with Tottenham.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tottenham transfer done deals

Fees approximate, based on reports.

IN

Summer 2022

Richarlison (Everton) £60m

Yves Bissouma (Brighton) £25m

Djed Spence (Middlesbrough) £20m

Destiny Udogie (Udinese) £15m (loaned back to Udinese)

Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) Free

Clement Lenglet (Barcelona) Loan

Fraser Forster (Southampton) Free

Cristian Romero (Atalanta) £42.5m (loan to permanent)

January 2023

Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) Loan

OUT

Summer 2022

Steven Bergwijn (Ajax) £26m

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) £10m

Jack Clarke (Sunderland) £7m

Sergio Reguilon (Atletico Madrid) Loan

Harry Winks (Sampdoria) Loan

Troy Parrott (Preston) Loan

Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) Loan

Tanguy Ndombele (Napoli) Loan

Dane Scarlett (Portsmouth) Loan

Joe Rodon (Rennes) Loan

January 2023

N/A

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.