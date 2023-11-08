FM24 dev talks tips, tricks, wonderkids & more in One More Life podcast
Ant Farley is this week's interviewee!
Ant Farley, one of the key developers on Football Manager, joins host Rob Leane (RadioTimes.com Gaming Editor) in the studio for this week's episode of our One More Life gaming podcast.
As the long-running soccer simulator series launches its FM24 edition that will see fans through the current season, the franchise's Design Manager Ant Farley was kind enough to share his tips and tricks for any aspiring managers who are currently getting to grips with this new version.
Listen to our One More Life gaming podcast now
With next year’s FM25 revamp already announced, Farley even told us a little of what fans can expect from that overhauled 2025 edition, from the impact of a new game engine to the addition of women's football to the game.
Of course, Football Manager - like Championship Manager before it - is a game that can really take over your life. Fans will know this all too well! And on that theme, Farley even addressed the topic of whether there’s such a thing as spending ‘too much’ time playing it.
As well as telling us about his journey from a summer job in Quality Assurance to Design Manager on FM24, Farley also shared his love of Final Fantasy and revealed his gaming snack of choice. He picked one that will really destroy your taste buds, but in the best way.
If you're a fan of sports games, you also might want to check out our previous 'Farewell to FIFA' episode of One More Life, where mega fan Ian Ryan shared his stories, just as the series rebranded as EA Sports FC.
You can listen now, to One More Life, on all good podcast apps! And if you like it, please don't forget to leave a rating and a review on your podcast app of choice.
