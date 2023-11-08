Listen to our One More Life gaming podcast now

With next year’s FM25 revamp already announced, Farley even told us a little of what fans can expect from that overhauled 2025 edition, from the impact of a new game engine to the addition of women's football to the game.

Of course, Football Manager - like Championship Manager before it - is a game that can really take over your life. Fans will know this all too well! And on that theme, Farley even addressed the topic of whether there’s such a thing as spending ‘too much’ time playing it.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As well as telling us about his journey from a summer job in Quality Assurance to Design Manager on FM24, Farley also shared his love of Final Fantasy and revealed his gaming snack of choice. He picked one that will really destroy your taste buds, but in the best way.

If you're a fan of sports games, you also might want to check out our previous 'Farewell to FIFA' episode of One More Life, where mega fan Ian Ryan shared his stories, just as the series rebranded as EA Sports FC.

You can listen now, to One More Life, on all good podcast apps! And if you like it, please don't forget to leave a rating and a review on your podcast app of choice.

Read more on FM24:

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.