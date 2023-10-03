This week’s guest is Ian Ryan, a massive FIFA fan who works in gaming PR for a company called Way To Blue. He is also the brains behind some hugely popular social accounts including S**t London Guinness and Beautiful Pints.

In this interview, Ian helps Rob say farewell to FIFA as the long-running soccer franchise relaunches under the new name that is EA Sports FC.

You can listen to the whole interview using the player below, or click away to visit your podcast app of choice instead.

In case you haven't heard, the FIFA branding will no longer be seen on the box of EA's football games, with the developer choosing not to re-up those expensive naming rights (teams and players still have the correct spellings, though, so don't worry on that front).

All of that being said, there is still a new football game for fans to play — with the end product rebranded under the title EA Sports FC, Electronic Arts is still very much in the footie game. You can read our review of FC 24 here, if you like!

As well as helping us look back on multiple decades of FIFA games, including the legendarily over-powered footballers he still remembers from previous seasons, Ian shares some really fun stories from his own life in this week's One More Life episode.

His wide-ranging gaming anecdotes cover everything from pub toilets to his dad's surprising Call of Duty skills, and Ian even offers some top tips to help you maximise those early days of the new Ultimate Team season.

Starting in the PS1 and Game Boy era, and covering all sorts of random genres in the years since then, Ian's gaming journey is one that listeners are sure to relate to. And can you guess which game he'll pick at the end as his number one choice to play for the rest of time?

