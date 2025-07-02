What are Golden PokéStops in Pokémon Go? 9th anniversary party explained
Gimme, gimme, gimme a Gimmighoul after midnight.
There’s always something going on in Pokémon Go, and this week sees the game’s 9th anniversary, which includes Golden PokéStops for players to find. But what are they?
But forget about the 9th anniversary, as Niantic is already busy planning Pokémon Go’s 10th anniversary and it’s sure to be a big one!
We learnt that and even more during Pokémon Go Fest Paris, which our very own Ben Williams described as "one of the prettiest Go Fests yet".
Be sure to check out the upcoming Pokémon Black Bolt and White Flare TCG packs as well, which are slated to release this month, with more content planned for August.
And if you can’t get enough Pokémon, Scarlet and Violet received a free update for the Nintendo Switch 2, which fixes essentially all of the issues found on the original Switch.
It looks like it will be the console of choice for the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A, so be sure to have a gander at where to buy a Switch 2.
What are Golden PokéStops in Pokémon Go?
Golden PokéStops in Pokémon Go are similar to regular PokéStops, but offer more rewards compared to normal ones and can attract more Pokémon, including a Roaming Form Gimmighoul.
To turn a PokéStop into a Golden PokéStop, you have to place a Golden Lure Module on it.
You can get Golden Lure Modules by linking your Pokémon Go account to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and sending postcards to the latter.
To catch a Roaming Form Gimmighoul, you will need a Coin Bag, which can also be found at Golden PokéStops, provided you have the Lure Module.
If you manage to catch a Gimmighoul, you will need 999 Gimmighoul coins to evolve it into Gholdengo.
Golden PokéStops don’t stick around for very long, however, so you’ll need to act fast.
