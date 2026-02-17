With Pokémon’s 30th anniversary fast approaching, many are expecting something big, and there are wild rumours afoot, so as such, we've got the Pokémon Classic Collection rumours explained to see if the original games in some form or another really are coming to Switch 2.

The upcoming Pokémon Day marks 30 years since Pokémon Red and Green launched on the Nintendo Game Boy in 1996, so even in the absence of leaks, it was always inevitable that there would be rumblings that something big could be revealed.

The way in which these classic titles could return is up for debate as well, but, as for a theoretical Pokémon Classic Collection and what that could entail, read on!

Pokémon Classic Collection rumours explained: Are the original games really coming to Switch 2?

Currently, there is no concrete evidence that the original Pokémon games are coming to the Nintendo Switch or Switch 2.

Much of the recent excitement stems from Riddler Khu on X (formerly Twitter), who posted images of Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen with the caption "They will return soon".

Riddler Khu has, in the past, been proven correct with Pokémon leaks, but in recent years has had a spottier track record.

Centro LEAKS, who revealed much of the Pokémon Gen 10 leaks, also took to X to add some further details.

If they are to be eShop paid releases, this would separate them from Nintendo’s other re-release efforts, which typically come to the subscription-based Nintendo Switch Online service, such as the recent GameCube titles.

However, there are some sources pointing to full-on remakes instead, as reported by Game Rant.

It wouldn’t be the first time Pokémon games were remade, with Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen being remakes of Pokémon Red and Blue on the Game Boy Advance in 2004. Pokémon Red and Blue also received an enhanced edition in 1998, Pokémon Yellow, and this was remade as Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! in 2018.

But, as for now, all we can do is wait and speculate. It isn't long until we find out, but if more substantiated evidence comes to light, we will update this page accordingly!

