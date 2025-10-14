So, if you're curious about all the rumours of what's reportedly set to be called Pokémon Winds and Waves, here's what you need to know about the recent Gen 10 leaks.

Pokémon Winds and Waves rumours: Gen 10 leaks explained

The rumours about Pokémon Winds and Waves are circulating following a 'teraleak' in which a huge amount of information about alleged upcoming Game Freak projects was leaked online.

The leaks come from Centro Leaks, one of the most reputable sources of Pokémon leaks around, so while it is certainly worth taking all of this information with a several grains of salt, there is plenty to suggest that the leaks are real.

Development of the games will allegedly be led by Shigeru Ohmori, the primary director of the main series games since 2014's Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, and the leaks and reportedly are sourced from Ohmori's own internal documents.

Pokémon Winds and Waves will apparently take place in a new region based on southeast Asia, and more specifically, Indonesia, with the nature and island setting of southeast Asia playing a major role.

This reportedly further applies to the box legendaries, the 'Storm' and 'Wave' Pokémon, which control – surprise, surprise – the wind and waves.

Weather is also said to play a role in battles, with references made to "Tenko-Waza" (天候技) which roughly translates to "weather moves".

The games will supposedly feature an evil team that destroys nature for profit, contrasting with your rival, a local child who has grown up in and around the nature of the islands.

According to the leaks, you'll progress through the game via a combination of Gyms and defeating Titan Pokémon, similar to in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with many of the game's challenges relating to sustainability and nature.

Excitingly, it would be the first game in the series to be developed on a new internal engine – Pokémon Engine X – which would promise a huge upgrade on the graphics seen in previous entries in the series.

Lastly, it appears that the game is slated for a 2026 release date with further DLC to come in 2027, although no exact release month has been specified thus far.

