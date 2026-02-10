This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise, and that means plenty to celebrate for TCG players.

Alongside the usual releases we're looking forward to like Perfect Order, Ascended Heroes and Chaos Rising, we now have a special anniversary set to get excited for.

Pokémon Original Partner cards are set to arrive throughout 2026, celebrating everyone's first favourite Pokémon, the starters.

But when will Original Partner cards release, and what can we expect from them? Here's what you need to know.

Pokémon Original Partner cards are currently scheduled to release on 20th March 2026.

While at the time of writing, there doesn't seem to be an English version of this release date, the date was confirmed via Pokémon's Chinese website.

Here, it says that the cards will be made available at 10am on 20th March with a RRP of 39 yuan – roughly £4.13 / $5.64.

It should be noted that this is Vol. 1 of the Original Partner rollout. Seeing as only three of the nine Generations are covered, we assume that means Vol. 2 and 3 will be coming later this year.

What to expect from Pokémon Original Partner cards

Translated from Pokémon's Chinese website, the 30th Anniversary Celebration: Original Partner Special Illustration Flash Card Set Vol. 1 (catchy name) "includes nine brand-new special illustration flash cards featuring the original starters, with one card randomly selected in each box.

"These nine cards depict the original starters from the Kanto, Sinnoh, and Alola regions.

"Each card not only features an adorable Pokémon but also incorporates various details that evoke memories. Arranging three special-illustration flash cards from the same region together creates a long illustration."

As detailed, the nine cards will feature the Kanto starters Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle, the Sinnoh starters Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup, and the Alolan starters Rowlet, Litten and Popplio.

In addition to the cards, the set will include an acrylic magnetic card display frame designed to store and display these cards, all of which can be attached to metal surfaces as well as joined together to be displayed as a set.

Players will also get one Brilliant Fantasy booster pack as a bonus.

As detailed above, we expect that Vol. 2 and 3 will likely come later in the year, alongside starters from the remaining generations including Johto, Hoenn and Unova.

