Minecraft console commands and cheats: How to use the commands

Cheats have been around since the very dawn of gaming, and despite a focus on creation and exploration over battles and victories, Minecraft is no exception.

However, these aren’t the kind of toxic cheats that have been plaguing games such as Call of Duty Warzone – they’re only allowed in worlds where cheats are enabled, and are more focused on enhancing creative power than wiping out enemies.

So to take the hard work out of crafting and speed up your inventory navigation, here’s a list of nifty little Minecraft cheats – which are achieved by something called console commands.

It’s not as complicated as it sounds, however, and all is explained below. You can also see our guide on how to tame a fox in Minecraft, and how to enable ray-tracing in the block-builder.

How to use Minecraft commands

Firstly, as with most mods, these cheats are only available on PC, so console players will have to grind the old-fashioned way. Secondly, these can only be used on worlds where cheats are enabled – you’ll be asked this when you create a world, or opening a single-player game to LAN and selecting ‘Allow Cheats’.

With your cheat-enabled world ready and loaded, all you need to do is enter some commands now – with the first step to press the ‘C’ key to bring up the command bar.

The command bar is where you’ll enter the commands, and each one must be prefixed by a forward slash (/). You’ll also have to choose targets to be the recipients of your cheats – but rather than type out full names, you can use this shorthand target selector shortcuts:

@p = nearest player

@r = random player

@a = all players

@e = all entities

@s = the entity executing the command

That’s the basics – now you just need to enter your desired cheat through with the following console commands.

Minecraft player console commands

Kill

/kill [player]

Kills your character. If there are other players in your world, you can also target them by typing their name.

Teleport

/tp [player] <x y z>

Teleport yourself to specified coordinates in the world. again, can be used on another player by adding their name.

Status Effects

/effect <player|entity> <effect> [duration]

Applies the chosen effect to the specified player or entity, with the duration in seconds.

Clear Status Effects

/effect clear <player|entity> [effect]

Clears either all effects or just a specified effect from a player or entity

Enchantment

/enchant <player> <enchantment> [level]

Applies a specified enchantment to the chosen player’s selected item, at an option of their choosing.

Experience

/experience add <player> <amount>

Adds the stated experience points to a specified player. Adding the the word levels at the end will add experience levels instead.

Help

/help [CommandName]

Provides more information on the selected command.

Give

/give <Player> <Item> [Amount]

Give another player a specified amount of an item in your inventory.

Minecraft World Console Commands

Seed Code

/seed

Gives you a seed code so you can recreate your world later.

Set World Spawn Location

/setworldspawn [x y z]

Set the world spawn location either to the player’s current position or a set of entered coordinates.

Change Game Mode

/gamemode <type> [player]



Change the game mode type to either survival, creative, adventure, or spectator.

Change Difficulty Level

/difficulty <level>

Change the difficulty level to either peaceful, easy, normal, or hard.

Change World Time

/time set <value>

Change the world game time with the following values: 0 = Dawn, 1000 = Morning, 6000 = Midday, 12000 = Dusk, or 18000 = Night.

Stop Day/Night Cycle

/gamerule doDaylightCycle false

Turn the day/night cycle off, and change false to true to restart it.

Weather

/weather <type> [duration]

Change the weather, with the type as either clear, rain, or thunder and an optional duration in seconds.

Turn Off Weather Changes

/gamerule doWeatherCycle false

Turn off weather changes, replacing false with true once again to reactivate.

Clone Blocks

/clone <x1 y1 z1> <x2 y2 z2> <x y z>

Clones the blocks between coordinates <x1 y1 z1> and <x2 y2 z2>, and place them at coordinates <x y z>.

Atlantis mode

/atlantis

A creative one this one – raise the water level in your world to imitate Atlantis.

Change Fall damage

/falldamage

Turn fall damage on and off.

Fire damage

/firedamage

Turn off and on fire damage.

Water damage

/waterdamage

Change whether water damage is enabled

Instant plant

/instantplant

Planted seeds grow instantly.

Instant mine

/instantmine

Enables one-click mining.

Minecraft Item and Mob commands

Add to Inventory

/give <player> <item> [quantity]

Adds a specified item to the player’s inventory, in the chosen quantity if possible.

Keep Inventory After Death

/gamerule keepInventory true

You do not lose your inventory items after dying. Again, replace true with false to undo.

Summon Entities

/summon <entity> [x y z]

Spawns the mod or other entity at the player’s location, or chosen coordinates.

Store items

/dropstore

All inventory items are stored in a newly spawned chest.

Item damage

/itemdamage

Weapons no longer take damage or degrade.

Duplicate

/duplicate

Copies the equipped item stack.

Smelt item

/superheat

Smelts selected items.

Ride

/ride

Turns the selected creature into a mount.

Freeze

/freeze

Freezes selected mobs.

