Ray tracing was announced last year, but it's only just become available. It means you'll be able to see hard and soft shadows, illumination and so on rather than just in screenshots.

Ray tracing brings a level of realism to the game, meaning lighting, shadows, shaders, textures, and reflections will show up with more accuracy - all in real-time.

If you want to get started you just need to install the beta - and if you haven't got Minecraft for PC yet, it's available to buy for £17.19.

How to install ray tracing in Minecraft

First, you have to get access to the RTX Beta on Windows 10, this allows you to get ray tracing in Minecraft.

If you haven't already got it you need Minecraft for Windows 10 beta too. Install and open up the Xbox Insider Hub app on your PC. You can now select the Windows 10 beta and click to join. You'll see three radio buttons appear - one of which is RTX Beta. Select it.

If you already have Minecraft for Windows 10 beta then you just open up the beta on your Xbox Insider Hub and choose Manage.

You should be able to enroll onto the RTX Beta in the management screen.

Nvidia says you may need to uninstall and reinstall if it doesn't work. Just remember to back everything up first!

To check you're in the right beta just check the release number. You want 1.15.0.8 - check the bottom right of your screen. If you see 1.16 you're in the Nether beta instead.

Once you are in the right beta you can then get ray tracing Minecraft by downloading free creator worlds from the Marketplace.

What creator worlds can you get in Minecraft?

Aquatic Adventure RTX - Dr_Bond

Of Temples and Totems RTX - Razzelberries

Crystal Palace RTX - GeminiTay

Imagination Island RTX - BlockWorks

Color, Light and Shadow RTX - PearlescentMoon

Neon District RTX - Elysium Fire

What is ray tracing?

If you're still confused, ray tracing is basically a way of making the game more dynamic and realistic. Before lighting was simulated so looked artificial. It's now real-time and more realistic. Games can track the light when you move, so your reflection, shadow and so on look more authentic.

Minecraft is a bit of a surprise choice as it's never particularly been about realism. The game is more straightforward than beautiful, but there is a nice difference with ray tracing. You can take a look at Nvidia's website for side-by-side comparisons for an idea.