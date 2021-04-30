Ten years on from its official launch, Minecraft has conquered the gaming world as the best-selling video game of all time and a pop culture phenomenon.

Advertisement

Players have built everything from the Eiffel Tower to Hogwarts and even the entirety of Middle Earth – but despite the name, users can do far more than just mining and crafting in the game.

Mobs a.k.a. mobile living entities roam the blocky biomes and while some are hostile, many can be interacted with and even tamed, including the elusive and adorable Minecraft Fox.

Here’s how to tame your very own fox – it’s a little harder than taming most of Minecraft’s many mobs.

Where do foxes spawn in Minecraft?

Mobs, of course, spawn naturally depending on the biome, with foxes spawning in the Taiga biomes. These cold forest biomes come in three varieties – normal, snowy and giant tree Taigas – with red foxes spawning at the normal Taigas and white foxes spawning at the snowy Taigas.

Foxes spawn here in groups of two to four, and there’s even a five per cent chance of finding a cute baby fox! However foxes are nocturnal animals that only spawn at night – so make sure you’re equipped to defend yourself. They’re also incredibly skittish, so make sure to sneak around them and bring plenty of their favourite food: sweet berries.

How to tame a fox in Minecraft

Wild foxes can’t be tamed – instead, you must convince foxes to breed Pokémon-style. This can be done by giving a sweet berry to a fox, and then giving another sweet berry to the fox you want it to mate with. After being given time to do their business, the foxes will produce a brand new fox who will be loyal to you. Breeding a red fox and a white fox will give a 50/50 chance of getting either colour – no crazy colour combinations unfortunately.

However, the fox cub will also want to follow its fellow fox friends, so you’ll have to separate them if you want the new fox to follow you only. This is simple enough – just attach a lead to your new pet and walk it away from all the other foxes, and in no time the mammal mob will be fully devoted to you.

Leads can be crafted using four string and one slimeball, and can also be found in the wild in jungle temples, desert pyramid chests, and dungeons, or from drops, breaking cobwebs, fishing, bartering, and cat gifts.

Tame foxes are incredibly loyal, and will even defend you from other mobs if they start attacking. However, they have been known to scamper off when the sun comes up – you may want to fence them in just in case.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.