How to teleport in Minecraft on console or PC

And one of the reasons it remains popular is that it keeps giving us new reasons to return to it and it rarely feels like there is not something new to do.

The popularity of Minecraft is not slowing down, and the long-running game is still just as much of a talking point as it always has been – people can't get enough of blocks!

But how do you teleport in Minecraft? Well before we get into that, we need to tell you how to cheat in Minecraft first!

How to enable cheats in Minecraft

Let's get one thing out of the way first, if you don't like cheating in Minecraft then teleporting may well be off the cards for you, as you will need to cheat to do it.

As is becoming standard with cheating, any achievements or trophies will be disabled when you play the game with cheats active – an important thing to keep in mind, especially for achievement/trophy hunters.

But how do you cheat in Minecraft? Just follow these steps!

Open up the game and then click Single-player, and then Create New World.

You will see an Allow Cheats option – switch it on

Click Create New World again

That's it! But if you want to enable cheats in a world already created...

Press Esc to open the Game Menu when in the world

Select Open to LAN and you will see an Allow Cheats option – switch it on

Press Start LAN World

Job done!

Read more on Minecraft: How to tame a fox in Minecraft | How to make a saddle in Minecraft | Is Minecraft free? | Minecraft cheat codes and commands | Best Minecraft servers | Minecraft Realms | Best Minecraft seeds | Best Minecraft Mods | Best Minecraft shaders | Best Minecraft skins | Best Minecraft texture packs | Minecraft Enchantments | Minecraft house Blueprints | Minecraft How to Train Your Dragon DLC | How to build a house in Minecraft | How to install Minecraft Forge | How to make a Minecraft map | Minecraft Villager jobs explained | Minecraft Eye of Ender | Minecraft Live 2021 | Minecraft versions explained | Minecraft skin editor | Minecraft toys | Minecraft Dungeons update | Minecraft Xbox Game Pass for PC release date | Minecraft Wild Update | Minecraft Warden release date | Minecraft advent calendars

How do you teleport in Minecraft?

Now you have cheats enabled, how do you teleport?

Either press the right D-pad button on your controller or the T button on your keyboard

Now that the command area has appeared, type this into it: /tp

Now, you will want to use the unique coordinates that each Minecraft location has. To find them, pause the game and click Settings, then toggle on Show Coordinates in the Game Settings if playing on the Bedrock edition. If you are playing with Java, press F3

When you type in the coordinates, put the teleport code first. For example, /tp 01 01 01

Press enter and you'll travel to the coordinates of your choice!

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You can also teleport a friend to you. The command to do so would be: /tp [insert friend's screen name here] 01 01 01

Or if you want to teleport yourself to your friend, you'd put it like this: ts eg; /tp [friend's screen name here]

Also, you'll want to stick the word true to the end of your cheat so you don't end up teleporting somewhere that will instantly kill you - always a drag when that happens.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.