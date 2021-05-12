How to install Minecraft Forge and why you should

If you have not heard of Minecraft Forge and you are a lover of mods in games then it is definitely something you will want to get your hands on – it was designed for mods after all!

Advertisement

The process of getting it installed can be a little fiddly and a guide on how to do it will certainly come in handy – and that is what we have for you right here!

If you are looking for more on Minecraft, check out our guides on how to tame a fox in Minecraft, and how to enable ray-tracing but for now, here is all you need to know about getting yourself a super helpful map in Minecraft.

What is Minecraft Forge?

Minecraft Forge is a free, open-source server and if you like having mods running in the game then you are going to want to get it installed!

It has been designed specifically so that Minecraft: Java Edition becomes compatible with community-created mods.

How to install Minecraft Forge

Here is all you need to know about getting Microsoft Forge installed and ready to play:

Make sure you have Java installed and running and then head to the Minecraft Forge download page.

“Latest” and “Recommended” are the two options that you will be given and going with the latter is the best bet as it is the less buggy option. Keep an eye on the chart under “Minecraft Version” as that will let you know that you are installing the correct version that is compatible with your edition of the game.

Click on the “Installer” link, skip the advert that pops up when you can and then the installation process will begin.

Run the install programme when prompted and allow it the permissions that it needs.

A window will then appear and click “Install Client” and then “OK.”

Let the install do its thing and when it is done you will get another pop-up message that you just need to press “OK” on.

Now open up Minecraft Launcher and open the drop-down menu next to “Play”.

From here, choose the version of Minecraft you want to play – in this case, it will be Minecraft Forge.

Press play and then have a look to see if the “Mods” option has appeared – if it has, you’re good to go!

Read more on Minecraft: How to tame a fox in Minecraft | How to make a saddle in Minecraft | Is Minecraft free? | Minecraft cheat codes and commands | Best Minecraft servers | Minecraft Realms | Best Minecraft seeds | Best Minecraft Mods | Best Minecraft shaders | Best Minecraft skins | Best Minecraft texture packs | Minecraft Enchantments

How to add a mod into Minecraft Forge

Forge may be able to run mods, but do not expect there to be loads in there when you start as there will actually be zero – you need to find them yourself.

To do so, visit a Minecraft Mod site such as minecraftmods.com and you will be spoilt for choice with the number of mods there to get your hands on.

Choose the one that you want and save it to the Forge folder on your PC or Mac – it will have been created when you installed Forge. Now click the “Mods” tab on the “Minecraft” main menu to make sure that the mod you have chosen is enabled and if it is, you’re all done!

Now just enjoy Minecraft Forge with all the mods you could possibly want!

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.