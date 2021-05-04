The best Minecraft servers

With a game so focused on building as Minecraft, it’s no wonder that their servers boast some of the most creative ideas and worlds in gaming.

Minecraft servers host a self-contained multiplayer world each with its own rules, players and gameplay style.

Like a giant virtual lego set, Minecraft seems to have brought out the inner architect of thousands, with some truly jaw-dropping worlds and structures created.

We’ve rounded up the very best down below – get ready for some awe-inspiring constructions and crazy game rules.

How do you join a Minecraft server?

First, you’ll need the IP address of your chosen server, which we have listed below. Then once in the game click ‘multiplayer’ and then pop in the IP address and name of the server and hit ‘done’

Hit the ‘join server’ button on your desired server and that’s it – you’ll soon be in a wonderful new world that blocky dreams are made of.

Now you just need a fancy new world and its details – see the list below:

Mineplex

Server IP Address: eu.mineplex.com or us.mineplex.com

The largest Minecraft server ever and usually hosting thousands of players at any one time, Mineplex feels like it should be its very own game.

The place is supported by a community of players and staff ensuring there’s a constant flow of people in the game’s many arenas, zones and game types, including fan-favourite MarioKart recreation Minekart.

You could spend hours and hours in this server alone – try not to get too lost!

Hypixel

Server IP Address: mc.hypixel.net

Hypixel has it all – a dozen game modes ranging from solo survival to relaxing exploration to manic multiplayer action. There are even murder mystery game modes and multiplayer take on the Skyblock server, proving there’s something for everyone within the easily navigable interface.

The server has tens of thousands of players per day – fancy joining them for a variety night?

Herobrine.org

Server IP Address: Herobrine.org

Based on an internet spooky story, Herobrine.org also offers a choice of minigames including survival mode, Skyblock, Factions and the immensely popular bed wars. It’s one of Minecraft’s top servers with some truly inventive minigames including a giant Minecraft map of Earth.

WesterosCraft

Server IP Address: mc.westeroscraft.com

A long ongoing project, this fan recreation of the Game of Thrones realm has astonishing attention to detail. From The Wall all the way to King’s Landing, this vast server lets you explore the HBO hit as you’ve never seen it before. Quite possibly the perfect antidote for those still getting over the ending.

PirateCraft

Server IP address: IP: mc.piratemc.com

Pirate ships aren’t the most compatible mechanic to implement to Minecraft, but Piratecraft does a surprisingly admirable job of bringing the golden age of piracy to blocky life. The ambitious server does take some time to get used to, but is worth learning for the impressive ship-to-ship combat.

You can dock at ports also and join the other landlubbers to trade with a functional currency, and even store your treasure in safe zones. In true pirate fashion, however, ships can be stolen – so be on your guard.

PixelmonCraft

Server IP Address: server.pixelmoncraft.com or safari.pixelmoncraft.com

Pokémon-themed servers have taken Minecraft by storm, and PixelmonCraft is just one of the many blocky homages to the Nintendo phenomenon. PixelmonCraft is based on the original regions of Kanto and Johto – and not only are the many towns and areas faithfully recreated, but the gameplay also. So as well as mining and crafting, you’ll be battling gym leaders, walking in long grass and catching many mob-based Pokémon.

