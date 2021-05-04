The best Minecraft Skins you can own in the game right now

Sure, you can quite happily play Minecraft with one of the default skins and have a great time while you do it – but can you handle the jealousy if you spot someone else who looks like your favourite character from something like Star Wars?

Luckily, the choice of who you want to be is yours as there are so many skins that you can get your hands on and there are many that come from some of the biggest franchises out there – from DC to Marvel and some Disney classics.

But back to Minecraft skins and we have chosen 12 of the best that you can equip in the game right now.

The best Minecraft Skins

Deadpool

Kicking off with Deadpool, because he would likely have something to say to us if we didn’t, and this skin was made by KingJohn01 and is an amazing one to own because, well, because it is Deadpool and he is one of the most legendary characters out there.

Tetris

If you love the game Tetris, and you should because it remains a classic, then this skin is a must-own. Even if you are not a fan of the game it is still such a fun and unique looking skin that you may want it anyway!

Billie Eilish

No, we are not joking as you actually can get a skin of singing sensation Billie Eilish while playing Minecraft now. And she has a skin, based on the music video to Bad Guy that is far more detailed than you may expect – have a look close up when you have it to see what we mean!

Batman

“I am vengeance! I am the night! I am a Minecraft skin! I am Batman!”

Get the Dark Knight himself as a skin for Minecraft and you will join many others who have done the same – it is up there with the most popular skins you can own.

Iron Man

We love this skin 3000! If you are over the devastating events of Avengers: Endgame and you are ready to have some Iron Man in your life again then grab this skin. A very significant enemy of Tony Stark appears further down this list too…

Chewbacca

WWWWWWWGGGGHHHRRRRW is Chewbacca speak for “Hey look, I’m a Minecraft skin and you should totally play as me”. Alright, so it could just as easily mean that Chewy needs some water but regardless, play as one of the most beloved Star Wars characters of all time in Minecraft with the Chewbacca skin!

Bob the Builder

A fitting skin to have for a game like Minecraft that involves lots of building, King Builder, Bob, is another that you can get in the game. Sadly, he doesn’t just take over all the building for you and he offers no extra skills, but if you are going to go around building things then you may as well do it while looking like Bob the Builder!

Ash Ketchum

There may not be the option to catch Pokémon in Minecraft but that does not mean that Ash Ketchum is a no show! And if you are a fan of another pop culture icon named Ash, you can also get the Ash skin for The Evil Dead franchise!

Homer Simpson

Knock back a few cans of Duff beer and make sure you have a tray of pink doughnuts at the ready as you can play as the lovable Homer Simpson in Minecraft if you equip this skin! It is not just Homer though as you can get skins for the whole Simpsons family – including baby Maggie.

Jabba the Hut

Another Star Wars classic character now and this time it is the villainous Princess Leia capturing Jabba the Hut! So if taking on the form of one of the biggest space gangsters around appeals to you then Jabba up and get playing.

Elsa

We could not do this list without mentioning at least one major Disney animated character and while there are many that you can choose from, Elsa looks so great as a Minecraft skin that we had no choice but to pick her for this list!

Thanos

Let’s finish up with one of the biggest and the baddest supervillains around – Thanos himself! The man who had the power to wipe out 50% of the universe is now a Minecraft skin and he is a go-to choice for us because he is a fun design anyway and as a Minecraft skin, he actually looks, dare we say it, quite cute!

