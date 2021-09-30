Minecraft Eye of Ender: How to make one and what it does

If you’re trying to locate strongholds in Minecraft so that you can open End Portals and come face to face with the Ender Dragon, you’ll need to make yourself at least one Eye of Ender in order to get started on that mission.

There are two crafting ingredients that you’ll need if you want to make an Eye of Ender – you’ll need one Blaze Powder and one Ender Pearl. It’s worth noting nice and early that you’ll need 12 Eyes of Ender in order to open a portal.

If you’re wondering where to find those ingredients, how to turn them into an Eye of Ender, and exactly what an Eye of Ender does, read on for our handy guide!

How do you get an Eye of Ender in Minecraft?

If you want to make an Eye of Ender, you’ll have to do some crafting – and you’ll need two items in your inventory in order to achieve your goal.

First, you’ll need to find some Blaze Powder, which is fairly easy to do – when you kill Blaze mobs, they drop Blaze Rods, which you can turn into Blaze Powder simply by dropping said rods into the middle of the crafting square.

Next, you’ll need to get some Ender Pearls – when you kill an Enderman, there’s a good chance they’ll drop an Ender Pearl, so it shouldn’t take you too long to find one. And now that you’ve got those two ingredients, you can move on to the crafting recipe!

Minecraft Eye of Ender crafting recipe

In your crafting square, drop the Ender Pearl into the middle square and the Blaze Powder in the square to its left. Combine those two items and you’ve made yourself an Eye of Ender! Take a look at the image below if you need some extra help.

What can you do with an Eye of Ender in Minecraft?

As you traverse the Overworld, your Eye of Ender will help you locate strongholds and the End Portals within them – simply hold your Eye of Ender and press the ‘use’ button, and it will show you the direction in which to travel.

Alternatively, you could make an End Portal in Minecraft by following the handy instructions in the video below. Even if you do this, though, you’ll still need to have some Eyes of Ender handy!

Once you’ve found an End Portal, you’ll need to insert 12 Eyes of Ender into the End Portal frame in order to activate it – with that in mind, you’ll want to make a few of them before you head off on this particular quest.

When the End Portal is activated, it will allow you to travel to The End. In this dark dimension, you’ll come face to face with the Ender Dragon – this hostile boss mob is essentially the final boss of Minecraft, so good luck with that!

