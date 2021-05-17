The best Minecraft house blueprints you get right now

Have you built your very own house in Minecraft yet? If so, have you built a super fancy one that will be the envy of all your virtual friends that you play with? If the answer is no, then it is time to change that!

We have taken a look at some of the swankiest and coolest abodes that you can make in the game, from houses to towers to castles and have chosen the best of the bunch, with details on how to find the blueprints to start building!

If you are looking for more on Minecraft, check out our guides on how to tame a fox in Minecraft, and how to enable ray-tracing but as for the swanky homes that you can build for yourself, here are the designs that we think are the best.

The best Minecraft house blueprints

The best Minecraft Castle blueprints

Victorian castle

Blocks needed: 14724

Well, doesn’t this look epic? This is a sublime design and one that will impress anyone who pays you a visit to your virtual world of Minecraft.

It will take some time to build but as you can see from the glorious design of it, you will be pleased that you did it.

Where to get the blueprints: Grabcraft

Castle with blue towers

Blocks needed: 10465

While not quite as epic in scope as the last, this is still a great castle to have and even more so if you like your homes to have lots of blue as a central colour.

It is still a complex one to make and as you can see by the number of materials needed, it is no small one!

Where to get the blueprints: Grabcraft

Mini castle

Blocks needed: 1769

This is a great one to try if you want to start building castles but you are not quite ready to make the leap to the larger, more sprawling, designs that are out there.

It is nowhere near as fiddly as the others on the list and you don’t need anywhere near as many materials either – so a perfect starter castle.

Where to get the blueprints: Grabcraft

The best Minecraft Tower blueprints

World of Warcraft Human Wizard Tower

Blocks needed: 1040

If you are a fan of both Minecraft and World of Warcraft then you probably do not need us to tell you why this is a tower that you are going to want to build.

Even if you are not though this is still a great one to choose and it will be an epic addition to any Minecraft players list of builds.

Where to get the blueprints: Grabcraft

Steampunk Fantasy Tower House 2

Blocks needed: 9695

This is one of the tallest towers going – so tall in fact that we could not fit the entire thing into one picture – it is the tower equivalent of Lady Dimitrescu!

And not only does it tower above everything else with the top nestled in with the clouds, but it looks great as it does it too.

Where to get the blueprints: Grabcraft

Fantasy Tower

Blocks needed: 998

Sometimes you want something that just looks amazing and that is what you will get with this fantasy tower that has some fancy gold included to give it some bling.

The attention to detail on this one is quite something and if you can follow the blueprints and recreate them then you will have a tower that will be the envy of everyone you meet!

Where to get the blueprints: Grabcraft

The best Minecraft House blueprints

Huge Modern Mansion

Blocks needed: 47907

Go big or go home, right? Well this one is certainly big and the amount of blocks needed is quite the number – it will be worth it though when you have completed it.

This is an epic design and an awesome looking mansion and while constructing it may take you a while, we suspect that you will be glad you did when you see the final product.

Where to get the blueprints: Grabcraft

Detailed Nordic House

Blocks needed: 1961

Let’s go a lot smaller for this next one, and this Nordic-themed home is a great one to get if you like the theme or you want to have a bit of an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla vibe going on.

The number of blocks needed is small in comparison to many others and this will be one that a novice could have a crack at without running into too many problems as they build it.

Where to get the blueprints: Grabcraft

Modern Duplex House 1

Blocks needed: 3954

There is a lot of older style buildings out there and many on this list, so let’s have a look at one that is a bit more modern – not everyone is a lover of history.

This modern duplex house is a stylish one and is a very different look from a lot of the others that you will see. We’d happily live in this ourselves if it were built in the real world!

Where to get the blueprints: Grabcraft

Best Sites for Minecraft blueprints

Grabcraft.com have a massive selection of blueprints that cover all sorts of different designs – you will never run out of things to build by searching through all that they have collated.

Minecraft-schematics is another you will want to check out as they currently have 13058 designs to sift through – build them all, we dare you.

Minecraft Building Inc has a wealth of blueprints for you to browse through – as well as many other Minecraft related things that will likely be of interest.

