Minecraft has for many years been one of the most popular video games, allowing users to build and battle in a world of blocks and mobs, as they journey through worlds of their own creation and explore new and exciting experiences at every turn.

If you're looking to learn all about the biggest and best in Minecraft LEGO sets, you've come to the right place.

Such has been the popularity of the game that it now exists away from the screens of computers and iPads where it was born, and now can be found on t-shirts, bags, and at the heart of many cosplay experiences – with pixel swords and diamond armour on display at many fancy dress parties across the globe.

And as with any hugely popular entertainment franchise – from Star Wars and Marvel to Harry Potter and even Friends – Minecraft has teamed up with LEGO to create sets for builders of all ages to enjoy. And with its uniquely block-focused world, Minecraft not only works well in LEGO, it feels like it was practically made for LEGO!

But with a lot of Minecraft LEGO available, and only so many hours in the day, we've selected some of our favourite sets to help you choose the best to buy.

So without further ado, here's our best Minecraft LEGO kits to buy and build in 2022...

LEGO Minecraft: The Pig House

Lego.com

It doesn't matter where you go in Minecraft, there's never a pig very far away. So why not celebrate the porcine prevalence in the video game by building this impressive giant pig house – complete with two little piggies, an Alex character and a Creeper who is more than likely to cause trouble.

Like much of the Minecraft LEGO, this set is quite interactive and is more than just a build-and-leave experience – it's designed to be played with. The whole of the side of the house opens, which is certainly worth the price of admission.

Buy now from the official LEGO store (£44.99)

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

LEGO Minecraft: The Bee Farm

Lego.com

Make your own LEGO honey by making sure your bees are well looked after with this bee farm Minecraft LEGO set. You get a winged beekeeper, villager and eight busy bees in the set, but be warned because there are also four angry bees in there that will need to be watched.

Buy now from the official LEGO store (£17.99)

LEGO Minecraft: The Ruined Portal

Lego.com

Don't let the word 'ruined' fool you, this is a great Minecraft LEGO set to pick up as there's a lot to see with the ruined portal. Journey into the fiery Nether with this set that includes hand controls to activate and deactivate the perilous, inter-dimensional gateway - a place that sounds super fun.

Buy now from the official LEGO store (£24.99)

LEGO Minecraft: The First Adventure

Lego.com

If the notion of having a waterfall elevator and collapsible rail tracks appeals then look no further than LEGO Minecraft: The First Adventure! Steve and Alex are at the heart of this adventure that will see them joined by skeletons, a dyed cat, horned sheep and a flowery moobloom - what more could you ask for?

Buy now from the official LEGO store (£54.99)

LEGO Minecraft: The Modern Treehouse

Lego.com

Almost every kid would love their own tree house, and that will remain true even if it is just a Minecraft one made out of LEGO. This tall build is a fun one as once you've constructed it, which will take a while, you can pull it all apart again to rebuild and restyle as you see fit - so endless fun, basically.

Buy now from the official LEGO store (£104.99)

LEGO Minecraft: The Mushroom House

Lego.com

With 272 pieces and a ton of features included, the mushroom house LEGO set is one that any fan of Minecraft will love. Roofs can be removed to get access to the fun interiors, and if you find that you are missing a skeleton spider jockey then fear not, you get one with this set!

Buy now from the official LEGO store (£17.99)

LEGO Minecraft: The 'Abandoned' Mine

Lego.com

Steve is trying to unearth coal, iron and diamond in the world of Minecraft, but he will not be able to do that unless you build him an abandoned mine made out of LEGO first!

Some threats that await him are a scary zombie, creepy spider and living slime, and they are all present and accounted for in this 248-piece LEGO set.

Buy now from the official LEGO store (£19.99)

LEGO Minecraft: The Creeper Ambush

Lego.com

One of the smallest sets on this list at only 72 pieces, this is perfect for someone who is looking to start out in LEGO and doesn't want to be overwhelmed with a massive build - never wise to go for a huge one the first time. But with some characters and items that are instantly recognisable from Minecraft, the creeper ambush remains a gift that fans of the franchise will love.

Buy now from the official LEGO store (£8.99)

LEGO Minecraft: The Sky Tower

Lego.com

565 pieces await you when you pick up the Sky Tower LEGO, a set that looks super impressive once you've added that final brick and have it on display. From growing vegetables to battling flying phantoms, there is a lot to do and see. And this "accessory-packed playset" is infinitely reconfigurable which means there is no end to the things that you can do with it.

Buy now from the official LEGO store (£54.99)

LEGO Minecraft: The Crafting Box 3.0

Lego.com

The choice is yours with LEGO Minecraft: The Crafting Box 3.0 as you can remodel this into several different things as you wish. Primarily, it's a castle with a farm outside and just sticking to that design will keep you busy. It's a bigger set than a lot of others on this list with 564 pieces, so you are getting your money's worth!

Buy now from the official LEGO store (£69.99)

Read more on Minecraft: How to tame a fox in Minecraft | How to make a saddle in Minecraft | Is Minecraft free? | Minecraft cheat codes and commands | Best Minecraft servers | Minecraft Realms | Best Minecraft seeds | Best Minecraft Mods | Best Minecraft shaders | Best Minecraft skins | Best Minecraft texture packs | Minecraft Enchantments | Minecraft house Blueprints | Minecraft How to Train Your Dragon DLC | How to build a house in Minecraft | How to install Minecraft Forge | How to make a Minecraft map | Minecraft Villager jobs explained | Minecraft Eye of Ender | Minecraft versions explained | Minecraft skin editor | Minecraft toys | Minecraft Dungeons update | Minecraft Xbox Game Pass for PC release date | Minecraft Wild Update

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.