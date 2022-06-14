Minecraft Legends release date rumours: Pre-order, trailer and news on the RTS game

That’s the situation you’ll face in the new Microsoft Legends game, as announced at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase this past Sunday. It’s one that Minecrafters have been hearing rumours of, with word of a combo of classic Minecraft style and Real-Time Strategy. And finally… it’s becoming a reality!

Don’t you just hate it when you’re trying to quietly live your life in a seeming utopia, only for the peace to be rudely disturbed by the terrible threat of Piglins? Us too.

You’ll be able to play in a variety of modes, including Co-Op Campaign and competitive multiplayer. However you choose to experience the new title, you’re catered for. Though work is still progressing on the game – the cutscenes and storyline are as yet unfinished – the game is on track to arrive next year.

When is the Minecraft Legends release date?

Right now, all we know is that the Minecraft Legends release date is scheduled to occur in 2023.

Rumours suggest that the game could arrive in spring next year. But as and when a firm date is announced, we’ll be sure to update this page with the latest info.

Can you pre-order Minecraft Legends?

Minecraft Legends is not yet available for pre-order. However, if you’re an Xbox player, you might not need to worry about buying this at all.

That’s because, if you’re a member of the Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass subscription services, you’ll get Minecraft Legends included in your membership at no extra cost.

Which consoles and platforms can play Minecraft Legends?

Minecraft Legends will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The PC release will be split across such platforms as Steam and the Xbox PC app.

Minecraft Legends gameplay and story details

The official description for the new title gives us a fairly good idea of what to expect from Minecraft Legends.

It reads: “Minecraft Legends is a brand new game that tells the story of the Overworld uniting against an invasion by the ravenous piglins. According to the legend, only you can bring together the mobs of the Overworld and help them defend their home. The events you will take part in are neither fact nor fiction; they are simply part of a tale that has been passed down from villager to villager. There are no records or evidence of the great hero that raised their banner to save the Overworld – all that remains is a powerful legend.

“This is a unique action strategy game. It has strategy elements at its core, but its mechanics are inspired by the immersion of action games. You get to explore the familiar yet in-many-ways-new Overworld in a third-person perspective. You will defend peaceful settlements and fight hordes of piglins to stop the spread of their Nether corruption. You are the centre of every battle you lead, fighting alongside your allies while giving them directions. We’ll reveal more about how you’ll achieve the monumental task of repelling the piglins’ invasion in the coming months.”

Is there a Minecraft Legends trailer?

You can indeed watch a trailer for Minecraft Legends. Check out the moodily-narrated trailer below while you wait for the Minecraft Legends release date in 2023.

