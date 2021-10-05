Minecraft Live 2021: Date, times and how to watch live online

Such a big game is Minecraft that it requires its own E3 style video conference to share all the news and details about what fans of the game have in store in the near future. That event is called Minecraft Live and its 2021 instalment is coming to our screens very soon!

The official summary for the event tells us that “Minecraft Live will be filmed live and beamed across the world via the internet!” The show will apparently be “packed with juicy Minecraft news, content creators, and will include a pre-show and community vote to actually influence the game!”

The last Minecraft Live event in 2020 revealed the Caves and Cliffs update, so we are hoping for something equally as big as that this time around.

But when is Minecraft Live 2021, and how can you watch it? We’ve answered those very questions for you below!

Where can I watch Minecraft Live 2021?

How do you join Minecraft Live? Well, you can take your pick from a number of places as there is more than one site that will be home to Minecraft Live. Here are all the sites you can go to when it starts.

As soon as the stream starts, we’ll be sure to embed the video on this page. Feel free to bookmark this page and come back later, then! Until then, check out the trailer here:

When is Minecraft Live 2021?

So you know where to watch it, but when should you tune in for Minecraft Live?

Minecraft Live will take place on Saturday, 16th October 2021. That’s the day to mark in your diary, folks!

What time is Minecraft Live 2021?

Here in the UK, Minecraft Live 2021 will start at 5pm BST. That’s the time at which you’ll want to tune in.

If you’re reading this in a different time zone, these are the dates and times to watch out for:

USA: 9am PDT or 12pm EDT, 16th October

9am PDT or 12pm EDT, 16th October Brazil : 1pm BRT, 16th October

: 1pm BRT, 16th October UK: 5pm BST, 16th October

5pm BST, 16th October Central Europe: 6pm CEST, 16th October

6pm CEST, 16th October Japan: 1am JST, 17th October

1am JST, 17th October Australia: 3am AEDT, 17th October

What will be announced at Minecraft Live 2021?

Well, that is the question. The Minecraft folk are keeping their cards close to their chest but we have an idea of some of the things that could be announced at Minecraft Live.

We are almost certain that we will get an update on Cliffs and Caves part 2, and an update on Minecraft Dungeons is also something we would be surprised to see excluded. Other than that, it’s all a bit of mystery. Happily, we do not have long until we learn everything the team at Minecraft have to tell us.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.