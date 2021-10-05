Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Update part 2 release date and time – latest news

It seems the popularity of Minecraft is never going to wane and more updates keep coming along to keep it fresh. We recently had the first Cliffs and Caves Minecraft Update which gave us a lot of new content, and now the release date for part two is on the way!

After how much fun the first was, all eyes are now on the second to see if it can deliver again – and maybe even top the first part of the update.

Also known as the Minecraft 1.18 update, we expect to find a lot more out about this during Minecraft Live but there are already details floating about regarding what will be added.

But to find out more of the specifics on what we know about Minecraft’s Caves & Cliffs part two update, keep on reading for all the essential details!

When is the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 2 release date and time?

We would expect the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 2 release date and time to fall in one of the final months of 2021.

That’s because, when part one came out on 8th June 2021, all we were told about the second part was that it would be coming late in 2021.

As we say, there is a big event called Minecraft Live taking place on Saturday 16th October and that will almost certainly give us the exact date that we will be able to download and play. Let’s just hope that it is not too late into the year!

Originally, it was supposed to launch at the same time, but in April we got the news that the plan was now to split it into two – apparently due to its size and the complications that come with remote working during a pandemic.

What will the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update add?

A lot of the key Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part Two details are being kept firmly under wraps but that does not mean there is no information out there to track down.

There seems to be a new bundle feature being added to Minecraft that will put the focus on inventory management. The word is that it will allow you to create bags that can hold way more items than we are used to and they can be stored in chests.

There are new types of caves on the way, not surprising given the name of the update, and we know one will be called a Noise Cave. These are generated underground and have two variations named cheese and spaghetti – a great combination on the dinner plate and in Minecraft.

Also on the cave front is the Lush Cave and Dripstone Cave. The former is a temperate caved that is filled with all sorts of things from vines and moss to pore Blossoms and Azalea trees. As for the Dripstone cave, they are where the new Dripstone blocks will be located – you probably could have worked that one out for yourselves though.

And get ready for a new style of Mountains in Minecraft 1.18. Different layers of each mountain will be made up from five new sub-biomes and we know what they are!

Mountain Meadow (Y=100-140) – You will find flowers and sweet berry bushes here.

Mountain Grove (Y=110-140) – Head here for polar bears and rabbits.

Snowy Slopes (Y=140-170) – Goats live in this snowy location.

Lofty Peaks (Y=170+) – Peaks of stone, snow, and ice await you here.

Snow Capped Peaks (Y=170+) – If you want packed ice, this is where to go!

You will also finally be able to dig below Y-Level 0 in the game when the update launches – something many people have been wanting to do for some time. But when you get below there into the Deep Dark biome you will face a mini-boss mob called Warden. They hunt via sound – A Quiet Place style – so be ready for them!

The Warden’s will be guarding Sculk Blocks that are a new type of block, so taking a Warden on is well worth your time.

